Easily Conquer Label Printing Challenges with the All-New TH DH Series Desktop Barcode Printer

"From hardware and software to functionality, the TH DH Series is thoughtfully designed to achieve high-quality printing of difficult media in a handy and easy-to-use printer," says Kaien Yang, Leader of the Desktop Printer Business at TSC Auto ID. Post this

The TH DH Series provides precise and high-quality label printing capabilities, especially when printing difficult labels, such as thick, tiny, long, and specific labels used in various vertical market applications. The desktop printers are available in 4-inch and 2-inch models. Both versions offer 203 dpi or 300 dpi print options for thermal transfer or direct thermal print methods. A healthcare version is also available, featuring an antibacterial exterior to perform in medical environments.

Designed for seamless integration and effortless deployment, the TH DH Series features plug-and-play functionality with its out-of-the-box auto-switch printer language emulation to identify major printer languages. It immediately begins the print job without changing label templates. These desktop printers optimize daily operations with real-time remote printer monitoring and management through the Internal Embedded Webpage and virtual control panel, TSC Console, and SOTI Connect. The self-diagnostic TPH Care, TPH (thermal printhead) maintenance, and ribbon low warning all monitor printer abnormalities for powerful downtime prevention. They also feature a user-friendly design to enhance productivity and support network security configurations for uninterrupted operations.

The 15mm to 120mm wide media width range provides high adaptivity to diverse media types. The optional narrow media adaptors support narrow media as small as 10 mm. The desktop printer supports special media types ranging from car plates, shrink tubes, and linerless printing to care labels, all with one printer. It achieves this with the innovative label stabilizing media damper mechanism, vertical DPI adjustment algorithm, and heater line and TPH pressure adjustments. The printer also offers future-proof upgrades, including wireless connectivity, cutter modules, and peeler modules, to scale up applications without replacing the whole printer. The TH DH Series easily scales up applications, empowering businesses to adapt to changing requirements for present and future operations.

Designed to align with TSC's value of sustainability, the TH DH Series is the first TSC printer to incorporate eco-friendly practices inside and out. In addition to 100% recyclable packaging and plastic printer casing, over 90% of printer components are recyclable. From packaging to the printer itself, and at the end of the product life cycle, this printer easily prints difficult labels while reducing the environmental impact.

TH DH Series Specifications

4-inch TH DH Series 2-inch TH DH Series

Resolution 203 dpi, 300 dpi

Printing Method Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal

Media Width 15 ~ 120mm (0.59" ~ 4.72")* 15 ~ 60mm (0.59" ~ 2.36")*

Media Thickness 0.06 ~ 0.19mm (2.36 ~ 7.48 mil) 0.06 ~ 0.19mm (2.36 ~ 7.48 mil)

Media Length 203 dpi: 5 - 25,400 mm (0.2" ~ 1000")

300 dpi: 5 - 11,430 mm (0.2" ~ 450")

Optional Features • MFi Bluetooth 5.0 (factory option)

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5.0 combo module

Peel-off module

Guillotine cutter (full cut and partial cut)

Care label cutter (TH only)

Linerless with cutter (full cut) (DH only)

Linerless with tear (DH only)

10mm narrow media adaptor

External label roll mount

*Optional narrow media adaptors support the narrow label width to 10 mm

To learn more about the new TH DH Series Desktop Barcode Printer, please visit the TSC Auto ID website.

About TSC Auto ID

TSC Auto ID is a leading innovative thermal label printing solution provider. Founded in 1991, the company offers a wide range of barcode label printing solutions to meet the needs of customers around the world.

Learn more at http://www.tscprinters.com.

Media Contact

James Cirigliano, TSC Auto ID, 201.304.1119, [email protected], TSCprinters.com

SOURCE TSC Auto ID