Easing the Challenges of Global Feasibility: Strategies to Balance Priorities, Manage Disparate Data Sources and Mitigate Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Global feasibility is the linchpin of successful study start-ups, but it is not a cut-and-dry process. Post this

The panel of experts will share insights on:

The complexity of modeling modern protocols, incorporating assumptions that are meaningful for operational delivery

Managing disparate data sources to drive data-rich conclusions about the best strategies, study and country performance and optimal solutions to balance risk and ambition

Creating a viable site universe to prepare for future studies, optimize engagement and thereby fast-track site selection

Encompassing patient experiences and understanding their standard of care alternatives in understanding the motivation for clinical trial participation

Training teams on what data are most relevant to assess future risk

Join this webinar to explore strategies including protocol optimization, geostrategy and site selection to strike a balance between risk and ambition.

Join Amy Froment, Senior Director, Head of Global Trial Optimization, Regeneron; Denis McMillan, Vice President, Global Feasibility, Parexel; Camilla Ramdeen, PhD, Executive Director, Strategic Feasibility, Parexel, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Easing the Challenges of Global Feasibility: Strategies to Balance Priorities, Manage Disparate Data Sources and Mitigate Risk.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks