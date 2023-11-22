Easing the Challenges of Global Feasibility: Strategies to Balance Priorities, Manage Disparate Data Sources and Mitigate Risk, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore the challenges of global feasibility and gain insights into strategies for successful study start-ups, including protocol optimization, geostrategy and site selection. Attendees will learn about the complexity of modeling modern protocols, incorporating assumptions that are meaningful for operational delivery. The featured speakers will discuss managing disparate data sources to drive data-rich conclusions about the best strategies, study and country performance and optimal solutions to balance risk and ambition. Attendees will gain insights into creating a viable site universe to prepare for future studies, optimize engagement and thereby fast-track site selection.
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this informative webinar, explore the challenges of global feasibility and gain insights into strategies for successful study start-ups, including protocol optimization, geostrategy and site selection. Global feasibility is the linchpin of successful study start-ups, but it is not a cut-and-dry process. Successful feasibility goes beyond choosing the right countries and the right sites with proximity to the target patient population. It also requires the careful balance of competing organizational priorities from different stakeholders with the potential risks that each presents.
How do clinical experts find a compromise between stakeholders when evaluating protocol optimization, geostrategy, site selection and delivery performance? In this webinar, global feasibility and clinical operations experts from Regeneron and Parexel will share their insights, best practices and case studies on global feasibility strategies.
The panel of experts will share insights on:
- The complexity of modeling modern protocols, incorporating assumptions that are meaningful for operational delivery
- Managing disparate data sources to drive data-rich conclusions about the best strategies, study and country performance and optimal solutions to balance risk and ambition
- Creating a viable site universe to prepare for future studies, optimize engagement and thereby fast-track site selection
- Encompassing patient experiences and understanding their standard of care alternatives in understanding the motivation for clinical trial participation
- Training teams on what data are most relevant to assess future risk
Join this webinar to explore strategies including protocol optimization, geostrategy and site selection to strike a balance between risk and ambition.
Join Amy Froment, Senior Director, Head of Global Trial Optimization, Regeneron; Denis McMillan, Vice President, Global Feasibility, Parexel; Camilla Ramdeen, PhD, Executive Director, Strategic Feasibility, Parexel, for the live webinar on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Easing the Challenges of Global Feasibility: Strategies to Balance Priorities, Manage Disparate Data Sources and Mitigate Risk.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article