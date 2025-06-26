Easol for Entertainment Launches to Supercharge Growth of the Location-Based Entertainment Industry

"Easol has been a game-changer for our business, helping us elevate the customer experience, save time, and unlock new revenue streams," said Matt Grech-Smith, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Swingers - The Crazy Golf Club Post this

Over the past year, Easol has onboarded creators like Swingers - The Crazy Golf Club, Jury Games, Bingo Loco, and more ahead of today's launch.

"Easol has been a game-changer for our business, helping us elevate the customer experience, save time, and unlock new revenue streams," said Matt Grech-Smith, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Swingers.

Since launching on Easol in Summer 2024, Swingers - The Crazy Golf Club have seen a 30% increase in booking conversion and a 14% increase in spend per person as a result of Easol's completely customisable booking experience and sophisticated packaging capabilities.

"Location-based entertainment businesses have tremendous potential to drive incremental revenue if given the right tools to maximise it," said Susan DeBottis, VP of Entertainment at Easol. "Most existing platforms weren't built for them, or require stitching together tools that ultimately prevent their growth instead of enabling it. With Easol, we're delivering a scalable, purpose-built platform that takes the entire customer experience into account – from on-sale, to group sales, and the in-venue experience – consolidating core systems so businesses can orchestrate unforgettable experiences at scale."

As part of the launch, Easol is also unveiling their latest AI innovation: Collaborators, your AI workforce. Designed to automate up to 80% of operational tasks, Collaborators will support everything from website creation and customer support, to AI-powered booking agents and debt collectors. The first Collaborators include a Sales agent for managing the entire sales flow and an Upsell agent that intelligently recommends personalised products to individual guests.

Discover more and watch the full Easol for Entertainment launch here.

About Easol:

Easol is the leading 'experience commerce' platform built to support experience businesses globally, across all sectors including Music, Adventure, Tours and Entertainment. With Easol, experience businesses have complete control to drive more direct sales, transform costs to unlock more revenue, own their data and run their business on their terms.

The platform was launched by former experience creators, Lisa and Ben Simpson in 2021, after the husband and wife team endured challenges and frustrations first hand while setting up and growing their own experience businesses. This included Rise - Europe's biggest snowsports and music festival - and Beyond Adventures - a series of adventure travel experiences in remote locations such as the Sahara desert and the Swedish Archipelago.

Easol has acquired a customer base of experience businesses in over 135 countries, with pioneering businesses including Swingers - The Crazy Golf Club, Defected, Afro Nation, Rapha, Cercle Moment, Girls Guide to the World, Surf Yoga Beer and Womad powered by Easol to manage and grow their experience business. The company raised $30M Series A from Tiger Global with participation from existing investors Notion Capital, Y Combinator, Foundation Capital, Slow Ventures and FMZ Ventures led by Michael Zeisser, the former Chairman of US investments at Alibaba. Easol's mission is to be the first Experience Commerce platform that puts the technology, the ownership and the possibilities in the hands of the experience creator.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Susan DeBottis, VP Entertainment, Easol, 44 7788220168, [email protected], www.easol.com

SOURCE Easol