Easop announces strategic partnership with Carta and snags investment from tech law firm Cooley's fund and SemperVirens

Cooley is a legal powerhouse in the technology sector, ranked in 2023 by PitchBook as #1 law firm overall for venture capital deals, in the U.S. and globally.

The investment from a Cooley's fund, wherein some of the law firm's attorneys get the opportunity to invest in particularly promising early stage companies, marks a significant vote of confidence in Easop's team, product and vision.

The investment signifies more than financial backing - Easop will benefit from Cooley's extensive network, legal expertise and comprehensive understanding of the U.S. equity compensation space. Easop's team will continue to offer their international clients a cheaper and faster alternative for ensuring compliance in the management of their stock option plans outside of the U.S.

According to NaAl El Berkani, co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of Easop: "The investment from a Cooley's fund is a great credit to our innovative approach to a complex problem, but it is just the first step towards the greater recognition of our solution among other tier one tech law firms in the U.S. By working closely with law firms, we'll be able to create a category leader that will be nice and easy to use but also trusted by the best legal practitioners."

Strategic collaboration with Carta

The API partnership with Carta is also set to foster growth and innovation for Easop. This collaboration aims to simplify and streamline equity compensation management for startups and private companies operating globally.

Easop is the perfect addition to Carta as it internationalizes equity compensation by providing self-serve solutions to help businesses award and manage equity incentives for their global workforce. With the support of top-tier law firms in each jurisdiction, Easop has built an in-house platform enabling US companies to issue new grants, receive assistance with tax handling, educate employees, set up equity rules and grids, generate board reports and approvals, and access local legal information in more than 70 countries.

This strategic partnership between Easop and Carta enables businesses to seamlessly integrate the two platforms, making it easier than ever to award equity to international hires and manage their equity workflow effectively. By automating the complex regulatory and tax requirements associated with incentivizing team members from different countries, Easop ensures a faster and more cost-effective process for granting equity to the team.

"Partnering with Carta is a significant milestone for Easop as we continue to expand our global reach," said Valentin Haarscher, CEO of Easop. "By integrating our equity compensation solution with Carta's cap table management platform, we provide companies with an unparalleled experience in managing their equity and ensuring compliance on a global scale."

Reed McBride, VP Business Development at Carta, also expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Our partnership with Easop represents a major step forward in simplifying global equity management. By combining our industry-leading, global cap table management capabilities with Easop's comprehensive equity compliance solutions for jurisdictions around the world, we are empowering businesses to streamline their equity workflow and make informed decisions about team ownership."

The API integration between Easop and Carta allows users to manage their entire equity workflow within the Easop platform while ensuring that the cap table in Carta is accurately updated.

