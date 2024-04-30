East Atlanta Kids Club and Root & Blossom Counseling announce partnership to provide no-cost counseling services to youth placed at-risk

"This collaboration extends our reach beyond traditional settings, bringing specialized mental health services directly to the young people who need them most," said Rachel Salmons, Founder and Director of Root & Blossom Counseling. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Root & Blossom Counseling to expand the services we offer to the youth in our community," said Ryan Downey, Executive Director of East Atlanta Kids Club. "Mental health support is crucial for our kids and teens, and through this partnership, we aim to provide accessible and effective counseling services to those who need it most in a space where they feel safe and supported."

"As a private practice deeply committed to the well-being of our community, Root & Blossom Counseling is proud to partner with East Atlanta Kids Club. This collaboration extends our reach beyond traditional settings, bringing specialized mental health services directly to the young people who need them most," said Rachel Salmons, Founder and Director of Root & Blossom Counseling.

In addition to providing counseling services, the partnership includes ongoing trauma-informed staff training for EAKC staff members and Positive Discipline Workshops for EAKC parents, empowering them with tools and strategies to navigate challenging situations with their children effectively.

The LuluMa Foundation has played a pivotal role in making this partnership possible, providing multi-year support that includes $40,000 specifically allocated to this counseling pilot. An additional $30,000 in general operating support has been awarded to EAKC to address the organization's greatest needs, further bolstering its capacity to serve the community through no-cost afterschool, summer camp, food security, and family café programming.

"We are deeply grateful to The LuluMa Foundation for their generous support," said Mr. Downey. "Their commitment to empowering organizations like ours to pursue new program solutions while also supporting the sustainability of our core programs is a great example of trust-based philanthropy that is centered on the organizations delivering services and the youth and families who are engaged in these programs."

The partnership between East Atlanta Kids Club, Inc. and Root & Blossom Counseling marks a significant step forward for EAKC, building upon 26 years of service to youth and families in southeast Atlanta, and addressing a persistent need in service of building a more resilient community.

For more information about East Atlanta Kids Club, Inc. and its programs, visit www.eastatlantakids.org.

For more information about Root & Blossom Counseling, visit www.rootandblossomcounseling.com.

