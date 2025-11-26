East Coast Arsenal Brings an Unmatched Firearms & Gunsmithing Resource to Bethlehem

East Coast Arsenal, a modern firearms retailer and full-service gunsmithing shop, has officially opened its doors in Bethlehem, introducing an impressive new resource for responsible firearm owners, local law enforcement, and the broader community. Founded by former local police officer and local entrepreneur Michael Radogna, alongside his son Jake Radogna, a professional gunsmith and Penn State University graduate, the shop aims to set a new standard for precision, expertise, and community trust in the Lehigh Valley.

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Coast Arsenal, a modern firearms retailer and full-service gunsmithing shop, has officially opened its doors in Bethlehem, introducing an impressive new resource for responsible firearm owners, local law enforcement, and the broader community. Founded by former local police officer and local entrepreneur Michael Radogna, alongside his son Jake Radogna, a professional gunsmith and Penn State University graduate, the shop aims to set a new standard for precision, expertise, and community trust in the Lehigh Valley.

Located at 231 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18017, East Coast Arsenal blends modern design with traditional craftsmanship, creating a destination that prioritizes professionalism, safety, and respect. The shop offers one of the region's best selections of firearms along with advanced gunsmithing services led by Jake's technical skill and meticulous craft.

"Our mission is to redefine what a firearm shop can be," said Michael Radogna, co-founder of East Coast Arsenal. "We take tremendous pride in serving the community, especially the police, military, and first responders who dedicate their lives to keeping us safe. This shop is built to honor them with integrity, expertise, and respect."

"We're committed to precision and education," added Jake Radogna, co-owner and gunsmith. "Every firearm needs expert care, and every owner deserves confidence. Our goal is to provide both, every single day."

A Community Built on Service and Respect

East Coast Arsenal was founded with a deep commitment to honoring public safety professionals. From day one, the shop offers Patriot Pricing, an ongoing lifetime accessory discount for police, fire, EMS, veterans, and active-duty military. The Radognas have also committed to hosting quarterly appreciation events to recognize the region's first responders and service members.

A Hub for Safety, Skill, and Responsible Ownership

Safety and education serve as the foundation of East Coast Arsenal's mission. Starting in 2026, the shop will host monthly in-store clinics on firearm cleaning, safe storage, and new owner orientation. The team is also partnering with local ranges and certified instructors to connect customers with advanced training opportunities, helping strengthen responsible, skilled firearm ownership throughout the Lehigh Valley.

The Region's New Standard in Firearms & Gunsmithing

With an exceptional inventory, expert on-site gunsmithing, and a customer-first approach, East Coast Arsenal stands ready to support everyone from first-time owners to seasoned professionals. The shop's blend of technical mastery, modern design, and unwavering respect for those who serve sets it apart as a trusted new asset to the Lehigh Valley community.

About East Coast Arsenal

East Coast Arsenal is a modern firearms retailer and professional gunsmithing shop located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Founded by former local police officer Michael Radogna and his son Jake Radogna, a Penn State University graduate and professional gunsmith, the shop is dedicated to promoting responsible firearm ownership, precision craftsmanship, and community trust. East Coast Arsenal proudly serves local law enforcement, veterans, first responders, and firearm owners across the Lehigh Valley.

Learn more at 484arsenal.com or meet us at 231 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18017

