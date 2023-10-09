East Coast Premiere of HAUNTED, a new film by Jon Amiel

"I was profoundly drawn to the role of Kate... I was intrigued by the idea of telling her story as a mystery - a suspenseful ghost story that forces us to question our own emotional realities." Tweet this

HAUNTED is a drama/thriller that touches upon a very delicate topic, that of mental health and teen suicide. Today in the United States, suicide is the second leading cause of death among teenagers, mental health awareness has become a priority and solitude has been declared an epidemic. "I was profoundly drawn to the role of Kate, not just because she's an artist whose beautiful mind has been upended by the suicide of a loved one, but also because I was intrigued by the idea of telling her story as a mystery - a suspenseful ghost story that forces us to question our own emotional realities," says Soraya, who also plays the lead character of Kate.

HAUNTED is a self-funded short film and was shot in Los Angeles last January. It was produced on a SAG-AFTRA micro-budget and a DGA experimental project contract. It gathers a diverse cast that includes Imani Hanson, Sophia Center, Daniel Lee and Tommy Drake. Most of the cast and crew worked as volunteers because they believed in the social impact of the film. The crew was led by Jon Amiel (whose TV credits include THE WALKING DEAD, CARNIVAL ROW, AMERICAN GODS, 7 SECONDS and many others) and also includes Emmy award winning cinematographer Will Turner, editor Derek Weissbein and music composer Ram Khat. The film was produced by Soraya Garré and Leanna Tallmeister. Soraya Garré funded the project in partnership with EVS Gear rentals, Picture Start Props and Zabé Arts.

