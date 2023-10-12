East Orange Nonprofit Isaiah House Hosts 'Gala of Gratitude' to Mark 35th Anniversary, Announce Expansion

"I am immensely grateful to the community and our dedicated supporters who have stood by us for 35 years," said Zammeah Bivins-Gibson, executive director of Isaiah House. Tweet this

"I am immensely grateful to the community and our dedicated supporters who have stood by us for 35 years," said Zammeah Bivins-Gibson, executive director of Isaiah House. "The expansion of our 14th Street facility will continue our mission and create a safe environment for those transitioning back to work and the community after incarceration. I am thrilled to celebrate this program and the many others initiated by Isiah House at the upcoming Gala of Gratitude, which will be a testament to the resilience of those we serve and a reminder that together, we can create lasting change."

The event will take place on Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club, 305 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange. It will include casino games, hors d'oeuvres and dinner, an open bar, music, a silent auction, and tributes to past supporters and esteemed honorees who have played vital roles in the organization's efforts to reduce homelessness across Essex County over the last 35 years.

This year's honorees include Alan Pasternak, Co-Owner of BAMCO Inc., Pastor Terry L Richardson of First Baptist Church South Orange, and Jason Cejour, a former Isaiah House resident whose journey is a testament to the transformative power of support and opportunity. As well as two Isaiah House staff members, Nancy Hicks-Saleem, deputy director and Stacy Rodgers, program director.

Attendees may dress in the night's theme of the 1920's. Tickets are $250 per person, with all proceeds considered a tax-deductible donation to the organization. More information can be found at https://isaiahhouse.org/gala. Additionally, event sponsorships are still available, with more information on sponsorship tiers available online.

ABOUT ISAIAH HOUSE

Isaiah House is a community fixture established in 1988 with a mission to reduce the prevalence of homelessness, hunger and unemployment throughout Essex County, focusing on the Oranges and Newark. It provides temporary and permanent lodging, food, social and financial services, comfort and hope for families and individuals every year. The organization's unique approach is based on the firm belief that individual progress and development are enhanced and augmented by the assistance of loved ones. To learn more about Isaiah House, visit: https://www.isaiahhouse.org/

