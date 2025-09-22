East Orange School District and Drew University Partner to Launch Beyond the Bell - EOSD Educator Pathway Program to Strengthen Teacher Recruitment and Retention

"This program is a game-changer for our community. It allows us to turn the talented people already in our schools into certified teachers—without making them choose between their job, their education, and their families." - Dr. Christopher C. Irving, Superintendent of East Orange School District Post this

The Beyond the Bell – EOSD Educator Pathway Program offers two pathways:

Bachelor's Degree Completion – For staff with an associate's degree, this pathway enables participants to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from Drew University in just two years through a flexible, registered apprenticeship model. East Orange is leveraging funding from the state's Growing Apprenticeship in Nontraditional Sectors (GAINS) grant to offset tuition costs for eligible employees.

Content Area Alternate Route Certification – For staff who already hold a bachelor's degree, this pathway provides an accelerated route to teacher certification. Tuition for these participants is partially covered by the New Jersey Department of Education's paraprofessional grant.

Both pathways use a flexible, portfolio-based model that allows participants to apply their learning in real time in their own classrooms, supported by ongoing coaching and mentorship. "By combining the rigor of a traditional degree with the flexibility of an on-the-job, apprenticeship-style model, we're making it possible for dedicated school staff to earn their credentials while continuing to serve the students and communities they care about most," said Dr. Kristen Turner, Professor of Teacher Education and Program Director at Drew University.

"In my more than 30 years in public education—including two decades as a superintendent—this is one of the most innovative programs I've seen," added Dr. Christina Van Woert, Assistant Director of Teacher Education Experiential Programs at Drew University. "I'm excited to see how it will strengthen our school systems across New Jersey for years to come."

In exchange for tuition subsidy, program participants agree to continue to provide teaching and/or other District approved educational services to the District for a period of three years from the date on which the participant completes the Program. East Orange school employees who might be interested in participating in future cohorts are encouraged to contact the Labor Relations & Employment Services department.

BloomBoard and Drew University are actively recruiting for the Spring Semester cohort. Districts considering a partnership, including pathways to teaching and associated funding, can email [email protected]

For more information on the programs available through BloomBoard in partnership with Drew University, visit bloomboard.com/program/drew-university/.

About East Orange School District

The East Orange School District is located in Essex County, New Jersey, and serves approximately 9,000 students. For more information on the district and its 20 public schools (pre-k through grade 12), visit the district website: www.eastorange.k12.nj.us. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn.

About Drew University

Drew University, a Phi Beta Kappa liberal arts university, includes the College of Liberal Arts, the Drew Theological School, and the Caspersen School of Graduate Studies. Drew is located on a beautiful, wooded campus in Madison, New Jersey, a thriving small town close to New York City. It has a total enrollment of more than 2,200 students and has 143 full-time faculty members, 98 percent of whom hold the terminal degree in their field. The Theological and Caspersen schools offer master's and doctoral degrees, and the College confers BA and BS degrees in 40 disciplines, and offers 69 minors, 18 Dual-Degree programs, and seven New York Semesters.

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard is a talent development provider that enables K–12 school districts to grow, advance, and retain educators by making professional education a benefit of employment. The company offers turnkey programs for school districts to move educators forward at all points of their professional journey. Their platform connects districts to higher education institutions that offer certification and degree programs using a unique, on-the-job instructional model. To learn more visit www.bloomboard.com.

Media Contact

Terry Corallo, East Orange School District, 1 862-233-7300 28401, [email protected]

Stuart Dezenhall, Drew University, 1 973-408-3210, [email protected]

SOURCE East Orange School District