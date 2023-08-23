East Palestine, Ohio Group Launches Effort To Provide Air Purifiers To Homes Throughout The Train Derailment Disaster Area

"People in East Palestine have a legitimate reason to be concerned about how the toxic chemicals they are being exposed to will affect them in the years to come." Tweet this

Months after the disaster, many residents of East Palestine are still experiencing symptoms including respiratory illness, nosebleeds, rashes, eye infections, and anxiety over potential long-term exposure to toxins. According to media reports, recent independent testing showed levels of dioxins in the soil to be between 27,000-164,000% higher than normal. In March, a team of 15 doctors and epidemiologists with the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry began surveying residents but had to withdraw on the first day after seven of its members developed suspicious symptoms, according to reports.

"People in East Palestine have a legitimate reason to be concerned about how the toxic chemicals they are being exposed to will affect them in the years to come," said Rick Vickroy, regional director of Germ Solutions USA. "Consider what happened in lower Manhattan after September 11 - more people died of cancer from long term exposure to toxic chemicals than died in the attack. These air purifiers will go a long way towards giving residents peace of mind that the air and surfaces in their homes and businesses are as contaminant-free as possible."

"This disaster has upended our community: residents are leaving, businesses are suffering, and parents with young children are anxious about their health," said Bob Helbeck, pastor of The First Church of Christ East Palestine. "Providing a home or business with an air purifier will give peace of mind; everyone will feel much safer. We are hopeful that by providing more air purifiers, we will see fewer illnesses and more people will feel comfortable staying in our community."

Since the disaster, the church has already distributed nearly 500 hundred Beyond Guardian Air Generation II (BGA Gen II) air purifiers to homes and small businesses in the affected area, including 160 units, donated by Germ Solutions USA, that were placed in every classroom and common area in the East Palestine elementary, junior high and high schools. The BGA Gen II employs the same technology as FDA Class 2 purification systems currently used in hospitals and reduces 99.9% of contaminants in the air and on surfaces.

HelpEastPalestineOhio.org has also published a video containing footage of the disaster and interviews with residents as well as organizers. For more information and to donate any amount, please visit HelpEastPalestineOhio.org

Media Contact

Chris Roslan, Roslan & Associates Public Relations, 1 9175385629, chris@rc-pr.com

SOURCE HelpEastPalestineOhio.org