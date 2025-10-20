East Penn Launches Exclusive Armor Alloy™ Technology at 7x24 International Exchange

Armor Alloy combines a pure lead grid with a proprietary blend of engineered alloys to maximize strength and durability while protecting conductivity and performance. Post this

Backed by years of scientific research, Armor Alloy combines a pure lead grid with a proprietary blend of engineered alloys to maximize strength and durability while protecting conductivity and performance. These material attributes are further amplified through the company's Compu-Press, Encapsulation and Hydro-Formation processes. Together, these innovative materials and processes function as layers of armor protecting against performance degradation.

Through these key features, Deka HRC batteries deliver peak performance while optimizing capital investment. The Deka HRC line is specifically engineered to maximize budget efficiency without compromising the quality essential for instantaneous backup power. Covering a range of 600–950 W.P.C. @ 15 minutes to 1.67 V.P.C., each battery is tested to ensure 100% initial string capacity in accordance with IEEE 1188 industry standards.

Additionally, the Deka HRC product line, and the entire Deka Reserve Power product line, are certified to UL1973. East Penn is the first and only US-based manufacturer to achieve this certification. This provides space and cost savings to customers, allowing five times more power than non-certified products. The battery line is also virtually 100% recyclable, which means you get financial credit when they reach their end of life. Compared to alternative technologies like lithium, the Deka HRC has a very competitive overall Total Cost of Ownership, saving you money while not compromising on quality and dependability.

For more information, visit www.dekaarmoralloy.com, or visit Booth 3C at 7x24 Exchange International in San Antonio, October 19 - 23, 2025.

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality batteries and accessories for the datacenter, UPS, telecommunications, motive power, automotive, commercial, and marine markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2008, ISO/TS 16949:2009, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. For more company information, visit www.dekabatteries.com.

