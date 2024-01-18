East Penn Manufacturing Co. Receives Prestigious Industry Award For Nine Consecutive Years

East Penn Manufacturing Co. has been awarded the prestigious MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for its outstanding achievements by their industry trade association, The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) for the 9th consecutive year.

LYON STATION, Pa., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn Manufacturing Co., a recognized leader in the material handling industry, has been awarded the prestigious MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for its outstanding achievements in 2023 by their industry trade association, The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). This achievement marks the 9th consecutive year that East Penn has achieved the Award.

The MVS Award is a coveted accolade within the industry, with fewer than 10% of MHEDA's member organizations earning this distinction. East Penn's continued recognition as a valued partner within the industry underscores a commitment to excellence, professionalism, and responsible stewardship.

To qualify for the MVS Award, East Penn was required to meet a series of criteria in a number of areas important to the companies who do business with them. In addition to confirming an ongoing commitment to safety and employee training, award recipients must provide documentation of active participation in a program that "gives back."

MVS Award winners have demonstrated an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting activity in the following areas:

Industry Advocacy

Distributor Advocacy

Business Networking

Continuing Education

Business Best Practices

David Corey, Group Vice President of the Motive Power Division stated "East Penn is honored to again receive the MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award from MHEDA. As the only battery company to achieve this award nine years in a row, it's an amazing accomplishment and is only possible through the continued commitment of our employees, our independently owned North American dealer network, and the customers we serve. We also want to thank MHEDA for continuing to be a premier material handling resource."

"The MVS Award recognizes the best-of-the-best in our industry and is displayed with honor. To check all the boxes from education, industry best practices, awards, networking, employee engagement, giving back and much more, MHEDA is proud to have so many companies achieve this award. MHEDA appreciates the dedication to MHEDA and being a leader in this great industry that we are so blessed to be in." John L. Gelsimino President of All Lift Service Co. Inc. and 2023 MHEDA Chairman.

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality batteries and accessories for the motive power, automotive, commercial, marine, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2008, ISO/TS 16949:2009, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. For more information, visit the company website at www.dekabatteries.com.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.

