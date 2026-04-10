East Penn Manufacturing Earns MHEDA MVS Award for Eleventh Consecutive Year, the Only Industrial Battery Company to Receive the Honor Every Year Since Inception

"No other battery company has earned this award every year since MHEDA created it. That doesn't happen without a dealer network and a team that shows up for customers every day." — David Corey, East Penn Post this

"No other battery company has earned this award every year since MHEDA created it, and that doesn't happen without a dealer network that holds itself to a high standard and a team that shows up for customers every single day. We're honored, and we don't take it for granted," said David Corey, East Penn Vice President of Motive Power Division Branch and Sub Operations.

"Earning MHEDA's highest honor, the MVS Award, is a significant achievement that speaks directly to a company's genuine dedication. It is a clear testament to their commitment to professional excellence, their partners, and continually improving the value they bring to the entire material handling community," said Darin Boik, President, Advanced Equipment Company and 2026 MHEDA Chairman.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. is a leading U.S.-based manufacturer of high-quality battery systems, offering lead solutions for motive power, reserve power, automotive, commercial, marine, and telecommunications applications, as well as lithium solutions for motive power applications. Headquartered on a 520-acre single-site campus in Lyon Station, Pennsylvania, East Penn has operated a closed-loop battery recycling program since 1946. The company's quality and environmental systems are certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. For more information, visit www.dekabatteries.com.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the premier trade association dedicated to serving all segments of the material handling business community. MHEDA represents close 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.###

For more information:

Contact Chad Christ ([email protected])

Media Contact

Chad Christ, East Penn Manufacturing, 1 610-682-6361 3503, [email protected], https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/

SOURCE East Penn Manufacturing