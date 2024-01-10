East Penn Manufacturing Launches Power2Recycle Campaign

East Penn Manufacturing is excited to announce the launch of a unique environmental campaign, Power2Recycle.

LYON STATION, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn Manufacturing is excited to announce the launch of a unique environmental campaign, Power2Recycle. This campaign aims to highlight the partnerships between the lead battery industry and the public and the importance of proper recycling, especially when it comes to batteries. It emphasizes how everyone can help the industry support resource conservation, integrated recycling, and carbon reduction technologies.

As part of this campaign, East Penn has created a Power2Recycle webpage that provides information regarding the crucial role each of us play in the circular economy of lead batteries.

Here's how the Power2Recycle works:

People use products that are highly recyclable, like lead batteries, and return them for proper recycling.

Companies continue to make products that are built to be recyclable, sustainable, and help reduce emissions.

Together we will work toward a circular economy that will help to power us all.

As proof of the effectiveness of the right recycling partnerships, East Penn's line of transportation batteries has been validated by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) with an allocation of 98% recycled material, the highest UL Recycled Content Validation for batteries in the world.

We each play an important role in building a sustainable future. As the lead battery industry and consumers continue to work together, an act as simple as recycling a battery strengthens an already well-established circular economy and helps to safely power the next generation.

To learn more about how you have the Power2Recyle, visit: https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/power2recycle/

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the automotive, commercial, marine, motive power, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. The company's Transportation products have been UL validated as containing 98% recycled materials, visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/power2recycle to learn more. For more information, visit the company website at www.eastpennmanufacturing.com. East Penn has a passion to empower employees, our communities, the purpose of our products, and our environment. To learn more visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/about/passiontoempower.

