East Penn Receives the World's Highest UL Recycled Content Validation for Batteries

LYON STATION, Pa., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn is pleased to announce that the company's full line of Transportation batteries has been validated by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) for an allocation of 98% recycled material, the highest UL Recycled Content Validation for batteries in the world.

UL's Environmental Claim Validation service confirms that the product claims a manufacturer makes in marketing and packaging materials are factual through a rigorous process that uses globally accepted standards and robust scientific analysis.

East Penn elected to submit the company's full transportation product line for evaluation to UL's 2809 Environmental Claim Validation Procedure, which determines the amount of recycled content in products. The validation also speaks to the efficiency and integrity of a supply chain and represents the commitment manufacturers made to product circularity and environmental stewardship.

East Penn is pleased to be recognized by UL for providing products with such a high rate of recyclability. Receiving a UL Recycled Content validation of 98% is an exciting way the company can help give consumers confidence that they are using products that not only help power their vehicles, but also help power a circular economy and a closed-loop recycling system.

For more about East Penn's UL Validation and other commitments to sustainability visit: https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/power2recycle/.

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the

automotive, commercial, marine, motive power, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. The company's Transportation products have been UL validated as containing 98% recycled materials, visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/power2recycle to learn more. For more information, visit the company website at www.eastpennmanufacturing.com. East Penn has a passion to empower employees, our communities, the purpose of our products, and our environment. To learn more visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/about/passiontoempower.

