East Penn Releases New Battery Branding for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

East Penn Manufacturing has announced a new distinction in its line of 12-volt AGM batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.

LYON STATION, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn Manufacturing has announced a new distinction in its line of 12-volt AGM batteries. This new brand helps consumers make a clear choice in a world where vehicle electrification and its complexities are continually evolving. The new distinction of EHP® or Electric Hybrid Performance is designed to clearly indicate which AGM batteries are best suited for electric, hybrid and start-stop 12-volt systems.

The EHP offering is designed using the latest precision manufacturing techniques that ensure the highest levels of AGM performance and robustness to deliver the performance required for critical auxiliary functions. Safe, reliable power in any location and a high rate of recyclability helps raise the safety and sustainability profile of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The company has also released a new type of automotive battery brochure, "Power for the Road Ahead". This uniquely created, web-connected brochure features the company's automotive product line and a corresponding video. The brochure is especially designed to help customers better navigate the product offering through increasing the accessibility of supporting information.

To learn more about EHP and the company's new interactive automotive brochure visit: Power for the Road Ahead

About East Penn:

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the automotive, commercial, marine, motive power, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. The company's Transportation products have been UL validated as containing 98% recycled materials, visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/power2recycle to learn more. For more information, visit the company website at www.eastpennmanufacturing.com. East Penn has a passion to empower employees, our communities, the purpose of our products, and our environment. To learn more visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/about/passiontoempower

Joel Brady, East Penn Manufacturing, Co., 1 610 682 6361 2740, [email protected], https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/

