East Penn's First On-Site Battery Recycling Event Draws Over 300 Vehicles, Collects Over 800 Batteries

"The number of batteries collected far exceeded our expectations. That's a testament to the participants, our employees, and the recyclability of the product." — Joel Brady, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Post this

Designed to make lead battery returns more convenient and rewarding, the event offered double the standard reimbursement for qualifying batteries, including automotive, truck, marine, lawn and garden, and golf cart batteries. Participants also received family-friendly Power2Recycle giveaways and had opportunities to win prizes—all from the convenience of their vehicles.

"It was a great experience to be a part of an entirely new event that encouraged battery recycling in a way that also provided a service to the community," said Joel Brady, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "The number of batteries collected far exceeded our expectations. That's a testament to the participants, our employees, and the recyclability of the product. I can't help but imagine our company founder looking down and smiling at the event as he was such a big proponent of serving our community and being proactive in protecting the environment."

Power2Recycle reflects East Penn's ongoing commitment to responsible recycling and environmental stewardship. Lead batteries remain the most recyclable consumer product in the world, and initiatives such as this help ensure those materials are recovered, reused, and turned into new batteries.

For more information, visit www.Power2Recycle.com. To view video coverage of the event visit, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpaIQP1HFMA.

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the

automotive, commercial, marine, motive power, UPS, and telecommunication markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. To learn more about the company visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com. To learn more about the power you have to recycle visit https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/power2recycle.

Media Contact

Joel Brady, East Penn Manufacturing, Co., 1 610-682-6361 2740, [email protected], https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/

SOURCE East Penn Manufacturing, Co.