East Penn's Reserve Power Battery Line Certified to UL1973 Safety Standards

"Being the first company with battery manufacturing in the U.S.A. to offer the UL1973 certification for lead batteries to our Reserve Power customers is a significant accomplishment for our division and East Penn," said Bruce Cole, SVP of Industrial Sales. Post this

Certification to UL1973 streamlines qualification for system integrators and Authorities Having Jurisdiction who need to confirm adherence to Stationary System Integration certifications like UL9540 and National Fire Protection standards like NFPA855. Also under the NFPA855 2023 standard, UL1973 certified batteries are allowed to be grouped in 250kWh configurations compared to non-certified product, which is limited to 50kWh units that require three feet of spacing on all sides.

Batteries with UL1973 certification surpass the need for the multiple safety tests for many other standards, codes, and certifications that are becoming more broadly adopted and stringently enforced by customers and government regulatory agencies.

"Being the first company with battery manufacturing in the U.S.A. to offer the UL1973 certification for lead batteries to our Reserve Power customers is a significant accomplishment for our division and East Penn," said Bruce Cole, SVP of Industrial Sales. "We appreciate the dedicated collaboration between UL and our team to truly understand the safety characteristics of this battery technology in these types of applications. We know this certification will help bring even more reassurance for our products while making life easier for our customers."

East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for telecommunication, UPS, datacenter, motive power, renewable, and transportation markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO/TS 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015 requirements. For more information, visit the company website at www.eastpennmanufacturing.com.

*Based on the UL1973 safety testing, the entire Reserve Power Product line is covered and listed, which includes all Deka Unigy I, Unigy II, 12-volt and 2-volt Fahrenheit, HR, HRC and CTC products.

Media Contact

Chad Christ, East Penn Manufacturing Co., 1 (610) 682-6361 ext 3503, [email protected], https://www.eastpennmanufacturing.com/

SOURCE East Penn Manufacturing Co.