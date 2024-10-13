East Tennessee Distillery Tapped to Create The Lord of the Rings and Mortal Combat Collectible Spirits

We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the magic of these franchises to our distillery, said Jeremy Reed, Owner of the Mossback Distilling Company. We're paying attention to every detail from the spirits themselves to product packaging and more Post this

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the magic of these franchises to our distillery," said Jeremy Reed, Owner of the Mossback Distilling Company, said. "We're fans of both franchises, and because of that we want to do this right. We're paying attention to every detail from the spirits themselves to product packaging and more."

Intentionality and attention to detail are core values for The Mossback Distilling Company. The name itself pays homage to the area, and the opening of the distillery in the Historic Mossy Creek District of downtown Jefferson City was the beginning of a new era for the town.

"When we opened our doors in 2021, downtown Jefferson City was dormant," Reed stated. "But now…it's alive again. We're incredibly proud to be part of this community and watching it blossom has been incredible."

Since opening, several other local businesses have moved downtown creating that true small-town experience that people crave when visiting the area. But it's not about the tourists, it's also about the locals and providing somewhere for the community to come and interact. Other businesses in the area include Mad Ox House, Mossy's, Patriot Woodfire Pizza, The Hoagie Ship, Barber Shop 2020, local boutiques and shops, and soon a quaint place to stay with The Lodge at Old City Hall.

"Being a Lord of the Rings fan myself, I'm ecstatic about the opportunity that the Mossback Distilling Company has," said Lauren Hurdle, Director of Tourism for Jefferson County. "The amount of love, energy, and time they have invested in our community doesn't go unseen, and I know that will be the same for this endeavor."

The Lord of the Rings line of whiskey and bourbon will be available for purchase at select retailers and online. Mossback Distillery will also offer limited-edition releases and tasting experiences for fans to fully immerse themselves in the Middle-earth experience.

Mossback Distillery Co. is a locally owned and operated distillery located in the Historic Mossy Creek District of Jefferson City, Tennessee. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Mossback Distillery's vision is to produce spirits that will be enjoyed by many generations to come. Every spirit is motivated by a passion, a meaning as to why it exists. Each of the spirits celebrates a part of life that gives it significance and meaning, as each new day brings us the opportunity to pursue our passions.

METTC represents a sixteen county region in East Tennessee, including Jefferson County.

