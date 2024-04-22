East Wind Advisors Expands Cross-Border Capabilities With Addition of Seasoned International Investment Banker Richard Duron

Richard Duron joins East Wind as Senior Managing Director from Atlas Advisors, where he spent the last nine years advising on an array of transactions in the consumer and basic industries sectors. Earlier in his career, Richard spent seven years at UBS, where his last position was Vice Chairman in the Wealth Management International Americas division. He also ran UBS's Wealth Management operations in Canada and Latin America. Prior to UBS, Richard spent 24 years at JPMorgan in various functions and headed the M&A group for Latin America. At East Wind, Richard will build on his relationships with clients in various industries with a primary focus on the consumer sector.

New York, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Wind Advisors, a leading industry-focused middle market investment banking firm, continues its expansion with the announcement today that Richard Duron has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director.

Since its formation in 2002, East Wind Advisors' mission has been to provide bulge-bracket quality M&A and Corporate Finance advisory services to companies across the corporate life cycle and financial sponsors. The firm initially covered the Education Technology & Services and Media & Entertainment sectors and then expanded to service clients in the Consumer sector. More recently, the firm has also been active in Diversified Industries, Business Services and Healthcare, as well as leveraged finance.

Mr. Duron joins East Wind as Senior Managing Director from Atlas Advisors, an M&A boutique based in New York, where he spent the last nine years advising on an array of transactions in the consumer and basic industries sectors. Earlier in his career, Richard spent seven years at UBS, where his last position was Vice Chairman in the Wealth Management International Americas division. He also ran UBS's Wealth Management operations in Canada and Latin America. Prior to UBS, Richard spent 24 years at JPMorgan in various functions and headed the M&A group for Latin America. At East Wind, Richard will build on his relationships with clients in various industries with a primary focus on the consumer sector.

"Richard is a proven investment banker with long-term client relationships and significant cross-border experience. Richard's career trajectory, experience and skillset fit perfectly with our business model, personnel and emphasis on providing the highest quality service to our clients," said Joshua Schwartz, Managing Partner & Founder of East Wind Advisors.

Ilan Kaufthal, Chairman of East Wind Advisors continued, "I am pleased to be working with Richard. Richard brings to our firm vast transaction experience and deep domain expertise. Adding Richard to our team is another example of our ability to attract high quality talent to our firm."

Richard Duron added, "I have been extremely impressed with East Wind's sophistication, long term relationship orientation, culture and values, and am excited to join forces with the team there to drive further growth across their verticals as well as through cross-border transactions for the benefit of clients."

About East Wind Advisors

East Wind Advisors is an independent, industry-focused investment banking firm founded in 2002 to provide bulge-bracket quality advisory services to a broad client base ranging from large cap to middle market, emerging growth and venture stage companies and financial sponsors. East Wind Securities, its affiliate, is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer (www.eastwindadvisors.com).

