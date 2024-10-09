Eastcarb Developed Advanced Graphite Purification Equipment with a 99.9999% Purity

Send us an email with your requirements Post this

Eastcarb graphite purification equipment combines all processes into one continuous system. It produces ultra-high purity graphite through the physical, chemical, ultra-high vacuum, low temperature, and high-temperature purification processes.

The machine produces graphite with improved self-lubrication, conductivity, temperature resistance, and chemical stability.

Eastcarb is currently working with the largest Chinese graphite manufacturers for equipment testing to optimize its production and cost-efficiency. For more information on process data, contact Eastcarb: [email protected].

About East Carb

East Carbon (Eastcarb) is a leading Chinese graphite equipment manufacturer. Based in Shenyang, China, Eastcarb has pioneered many technologies in graphite refractory, graphite electrodes, and graphite furnaces.

It also produces many graphite material grades including expanded graphite, isostatic graphite, and vibrated graphite.

Since its establishment, Eastcarb has focused on bringing innovative and sustainable solutions to the graphite industry.

