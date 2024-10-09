Eastcarb Developed Advanced Graphite Purification Equipment with a 99.9999% Purity

Shenyang, CHINA, September 30, 2024 – Eastcarb today announced it has developed an advanced graphite purification equipment that produces ultra-high purity graphite. With less than 2 ppm impurities, the equipment produces graphite and carbon powder with 99.9999% purity.
SHENYANG, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designed to exceed the ASTM D7301-11 nuclear graphite standard, Eastcarb graphite purification technology in an independently developed system. With the new technology, Eastcarb targets high-tech applications like graphite electrodes, nuclear power, semiconductor manufacturing, and high-power furnaces, among others.
"At Eastcarb, we strive to redefine the path in the graphite manufacturing process through innovative solutions that improve graphite purity," Mark Feng, Eastcarb Business Manager. "Today's innovation is a breakthrough in the graphite market considering high purity graphite powder preparation and processing has been elusive for years – we are glad to be the pioneers."
Eastcarb graphite purification equipment combines all processes into one continuous system. It produces ultra-high purity graphite through the physical, chemical, ultra-high vacuum, low temperature, and high-temperature purification processes.
The machine produces graphite with improved self-lubrication, conductivity, temperature resistance, and chemical stability.
Eastcarb is currently working with the largest Chinese graphite manufacturers for equipment testing to optimize its production and cost-efficiency. For more information on process data, contact Eastcarb: [email protected].
About East Carb
East Carbon (Eastcarb) is a leading Chinese graphite equipment manufacturer. Based in Shenyang, China, Eastcarb has pioneered many technologies in graphite refractory, graphite electrodes, and graphite furnaces.
It also produces many graphite material grades including expanded graphite, isostatic graphite, and vibrated graphite.
Since its establishment, Eastcarb has focused on bringing innovative and sustainable solutions to the graphite industry.
