Eastern DataComm Joins ZeroNow Alliance to Prevent School Violence

WASHINGTON and HACKENSACK, N.J., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastern DataComm, a safety and communications technology firm, has joined the nonprofit ZeroNow alliance for safer schools.

ZeroNow brings together stakeholders in school security to share experiences and foster new solutions to keep schools safe. Educators, security specialists, technology experts, and students all play a role in ZeroNow's mission. Eastern DataComm, ZeroNow's new Industry Partner, specializes in providing schools across the country with technology solutions like video surveillance, access control, and emergency notification to help them better safeguard their communities.

"ZeroNow is fully aware of the challenge to first responders when the call comes from a noisy environment and the caller is understandably panicked," said Ara Bagdasarian, Co-Founder of ZeroNow. "Step Two on our Path for Safer Schools deals with assessing vulnerability, and we encourage every school to have an Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) that covers what happens before, during, and after an emergency. Fast reporting saves lives, and Eastern DataComm's focus on removing the human element from emergency communication processes eliminates a major obstacle to that."

"Eastern DataComm is proud to join ZeroNow in its mission to increase the pace of innovation and investment in school safety. This mindset mirrors our own passion for keeping schools connected and protected through cutting-edge technology solutions that empower clear communication, especially during emergency events when every second counts.

In addition to our own technology solutions, we share ZeroNow's dedication to providing educational resources to our customers and partners. We understand the magnitude and reach their decisions have when it comes to protecting young minds and educators. We remain dedicated to assisting school leaders with that process by creating and sharing impactful safety and technology resources," says Al Harnisch, CEO of Eastern DataComm.

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert, and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine, and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit www.zeronow.org.

About Eastern DataComm

Eastern DataComm is a safety and communications technology firm with over 35 years of experience in keeping schools, businesses, and municipalities connected and protected through emergency notification systems, VoIP solutions, video surveillance, access control, environmental sensors, paging, bell and clock solutions, and network infrastructure. Learn why schools across the country rely on Eastern DataComm to keep their communities safe.

