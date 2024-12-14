Eastern MedTech hires Heather Davis as VP ofcNational Value-Based Care Contracting

Eastern MedTech, a leading provider of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and maternity supplies, is thrilled to announce its significant expansion into new markets across the United States. To support this growth and drive strategic partnerships, the company has appointed Heather Davis as Vice President of National Value-Based Care Contracting.

Eastern MedTech Expands Nationally, Appoints Heather Davis as VP of National Value-Based Care Contracting

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastern MedTech, a leading provider of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and maternity supplies, is thrilled to announce its significant expansion into new markets across the United States. To support this growth and drive strategic partnerships, the company has appointed Heather Davis as Vice President of National Value-Based Care Contracting.

"We're excited to welcome Heather to the Eastern MedTech team," said Gil, President at Eastern MedTech. "Her depth and breadth of understanding value-based care and her ability to drive innovative solutions will be instrumental in our national expansion."

"Eastern MedTech believes that value-based care is essential to addressing the healthcare cost crisis," said Peter, CEO / Founder at Eastern MedTech. "By aligning incentives between providers and health plans, value-based care models encourage collaboration and innovation to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. Heather's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to partner with health plans to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs."

Heather Davis, a seasoned DME executive with 19 years of experience, brings a unique perspective to Eastern MedTech. Having held leadership roles at both DME companies and Health Plans, she is uniquely positioned to drive innovative solutions that benefit patients, providers, and payers alike. Her deep knowledge of Alternative Payment Models has resulted in substantial reductions in hospital admissions and millions in shared savings for Health Plans.

Key Expansion Highlights:

Expanded Service Area: Eastern MedTech is now serving patients in the following states: Alabama , Arkansas , Colorado , Connecticut , Delaware , Delaware , Florida , Georgia , Idaho , Kentucky , Louisiana , Maine , Maryland , Massachusetts , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Missouri , Nebraska , New Hampshire , New Jersey , New Mexico , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Ohio , Rhode Island , South Dakota , Texas , Vermont , Vermont , Washington , Washington DC , West Virginia , Wisconsin , Wyoming

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Accelerated Growth: The company is on track to cover 80% of lives nationwide within the next six months.

Innovative Technology Adoption: The company is rapidly implementing LLMs (large language machine learning models) or cutting-edge AI to streamline the e-prescription process for doctors, quantitatively measure precise patient outcomes and predict future patient medical events, allowing Eastern MedTech to intervene and create more value by preventing negative outcomes. These tools will analyze medical documentation and utilization rules, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring timely patient care. This will allow us to create real value in the healthcare ECO system and not smoke and mirrors. This new model will be highly disruptive and change Value Based Heave Care.

Enhanced Operational Capabilities: Eastern MedTech has significantly expanded its workforce by adding 50 employees to a high-quality call center, dedicated to supporting the national rollout.

By leveraging advanced technology and strategic partnerships, Eastern MedTech aims to revolutionize and disrupt the DME industry and improve patient outcomes nationwide. The only thing proprietary will be our impeccable execution as we endeavor to change the industry and to do that, we need others to follow.

About Eastern MedTech

Eastern MedTech is a leading provider of CGM and maternity supplies, committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional patient care. By prioritizing value-based care and leveraging advanced technology, Eastern MedTech partners with health plans to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. This strategic approach empowers individuals to manage their health effectively while driving value and efficiency for health plans.

Media Contact:

Peter Falkson

CEO / Founder

[email protected]

781-571-6534 phone

Media Contact

Peter Falkson, Eastern MedTech, 1 6179999908, [email protected], www.easternmedtech.com

SOURCE Eastern MedTech