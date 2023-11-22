Eastern Virginia Medical School Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Aravind Sreeram a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Aravind Sreeram a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Aravind, a first-year medical student, studies at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Previously, he served as a pre-medical intern in neurosurgery at Northwestern University and authored a peer-reviewed article on using mitochondria-filled vesicles as an in vitro treatment for ischemic stroke. He also has a manuscript under review focusing on the Theory of Mind, a crucial sociocognitive skill for neurodiverse populations.

"We are happy to support Aravind in his pursuit of a medical degree and his work to make meaningful contributions to the field," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

