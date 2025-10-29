Eastman Charitable Foundation (ECF) offers off-grid EV charging

"We're excited to bring Apollo and off-grid EV charging to Eastman," says Rob Adams, COO of Solaflect Energy. Post this

Solaflect Energy is the innovator behind Apollo, a next-generation EV charging solution designed to meet vehicle demand with 100% solar power, no grid connection required, and no construction. No digging, trenching, or utility cost—just simple, solar-powered charging.

"We're excited to bring Apollo and off-grid EV charging to Eastman," says Rob Adams, COO of Solaflect Energy. "Working together, we're showing how clean tech can deliver real-world convenience quickly. Our system combines renewable power with smart design, fitting seamlessly into daily life and demonstrating how innovation can strengthen communities while reducing environmental impact."

As states and private-sector leaders continue to push forward on clean transportation, the demand for reliable, scalable EV charging infrastructure is growing. The U.S. Department of Energy has estimated that nearly one charging port will be needed for every new EV on the road, but traditional infrastructure is often slow—complicated by permitting, utility coordination, and construction delays.

Apollo chargers operate completely off-grid, powered by a dual-axis solar tracker that generates 40% more energy than fixed-panel solar systems, producing about 40,000 miles of EV charging annually, in the Northeast.

About Solaflect Energy

Solaflect Energy develops Apollo, a cutting-edge, off-grid EV charging solution powered entirely by the sun. Purpose-built for workplaces and commercial sites, Apollo uses dual-axis tracking to follow the sun and deliver maximum solar output—providing clean, reliable charging for multiple EVs without relying on the electric grid. For more than 18 years, Solaflect has been advancing accessible, affordable clean energy to help drive the transition to a low-carbon future. Find Solaflect online at www.solaflect.com.

About Eastman Charitable Foundation

The Eastman Charitable Foundation's mission is to promote environmental stewardship, education, and green recreation through grants and scholarships. The organization serves Grantham, Enfield, and Springfield – including the Eastman Community. They award grants to area schools, towns, Conservation Commissions, and other local organizations to support projects within the common mission. Grants and Scholarship Programs are supported solely by individual and community partner donations. To find out more: https://ecfnh.org/.

About Eastman Golf Links

Eastman Golf Links, a semi-private course in the rolling hills of New Hampshire's Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee Region, delights golfers with its spectacular views, fastidious environmental grooming, and programs for golfers of all ages and skill levels. The Geoffrey Cornish-designed course is certified as an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. The course and driving range are open to the public 7 days a week.

