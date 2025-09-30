Easton Cohen & Maxey Law: Co-Defendant's Guilty Plea Calls Into Question Payne County Case Against Michael Ritter

"Our client has maintained his innocence from day one. With Mr. Somers admitting under oath that he acted alone, we believe justice requires a hard look at whether continuing to hold and prosecute Mr. Ritter on this charge can be justified." Post this

This admission directly contradicts the State's long-standing theory that Ritter and Somers acted "together and conjointly," a theory that has been central to charging decisions and repeated denials of bond for Mr. Ritter. Despite Somers' sworn statement and the State's acceptance of it, Mr. Ritter remains in custody awaiting trial.

"This development changes the factual landscape of this case," said Aaron W. Easton, attorney for Michael Ritter. "Our client has maintained his innocence from day one. With Mr. Somers admitting under oath that he acted alone, we believe it is appropriate for the Court to take a fresh look at whether continuing to hold and prosecute Mr. Ritter on this charge is justified."

The defense has filed motions asking the Court to dismiss the charges or, at a minimum, set a reasonable bond for Mr. Ritter while the case is reevaluated. Mr. Ritter has been detained since May 29, 2024, and continues to plead not guilty to all charges. He remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The next hearing in Mr. Ritter's case will be held October 7, 2025.

About the Case

Michael Ritter was arrested in May 2024 and charged in Payne County District Court (Case No. CF-2024-184) with First Degree Murder, Operating a Chop Shop, and Desecration of a Human Corpse. He is represented by Aaron W. Easton of Easton Cohen, PLLC in Oklahoma City and Morgan Maxey of Maxey Law in Vinita, Oklahoma.

