Eastside Community Development Fund Announces Name Change to Eastside Foundation

BELLEVUE, Washington, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eastside Community Development Fund will now be known as Eastside Foundation. This new name better represents the broader mission of the organization and the focus on fostering and supporting development of impactful community programs in East King County.

"Our new name, Eastside Foundation, reflects the full scope of our activities," said CEO David Bowling. "To be a catalyst for meaningful change on the Eastside, by convening discussions, mobilizing resources, providing funding, and bringing together all the voices in the community."

Eastside Foundation connects stakeholders from across the Eastside and uniquely represents a single centralized channel for giving, grantmaking, and engagement. The priority is to increase the effectiveness and impact of community investment by addressing opportunities for growth and a host of complex social challenges that span the region.

A Collaborative Effort

The heart of Eastside Foundation's strategy is a collaborative approach that pulls together businesses, city governments, and social service providers to identify community needs, explore solutions, and allocate resources. These activities are difficult for individual companies or specific local governments to take on by themselves, and in the past, these groups were not all in the room at the same time. Eastside Foundation also seeks a complementary relationship with other public and private foundations that serve the Eastside.

"There is a lot of passionate work being done but it is not always coordinated," said Bowling. "That leads to inefficiency, overlaps, and gaps. And too often, key players are left out of the discussion. We want businesses, local governments, nonprofits, and the public to all have a voice. By bringing together all these groups, we deliver much more innovative and transformational initiatives."

Areas of Community Enrichment

With more than 475,000 residents in just the core cities alone, the Eastside is a large and vibrant community, and home to some of the largest and most influential companies in the world. Economic and population growth in the area is projected to continue and will bring many opportunities and challenges as well.

Based on community feedback, Eastside Foundation has initially identified three broad areas of focus:

Health & Welfare: Addressing issues like homelessness, affordable housing, substance abuse, mental health, and public safety.





Education & Culture: Improving early childhood learning and expanding higher-education opportunities in mental health and substance abuse training.





Community Growth: Supporting initiatives that enhance physical and social connections and encourage responsible growth.

In 2025, the organization plans to raise enough funds to begin providing grants to nonprofit organizations that address these areas. In addition, Eastside Foundation will strengthen the social service infrastructure by providing guidance on best practices that emphasize data-driven projects and measurable results.

"Our name has changed but our goal is the same, to work together and build a stronger community," said Bowling. "There is an Eastside community that cares and wants to thrive both economically and socially while proactively avoiding issues that other regions have faced. We have a role in leading that effort."

About Eastside Foundation

Eastside Foundation is a community development foundation dedicated to fostering and funding programs that enhance the well-being and prosperity of the Eastside community. From the shores of Lake Washington to the beaches of Lake Sammamish and beyond, we are passionate about building a stronger community together.

Founded in 2020, Eastside Foundation relies on financial contributions from businesses, philanthropists, and governments with Eastside ties. The organization is looking to expand fundraising and grant giving activities.

For more information about Eastside Foundation, how to provide financial support, and ongoing projects, please visit eastside-foundation.org.

Eastside Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

eastside-foundation.org | 425.552.2515 | [email protected]

