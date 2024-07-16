Eastward Partners Acquires Press and Associates, NY-Based PE Search Firm

"Eastward's proprietary research tool, ECHO®, and its human capital research function are where our clients will see so much value. There is no one out there in the search industry who leverages data like this." Post this

The alignment of the firm's shared markets with differing functional focus was obvious to Eastward's Adam Szepkouski, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, who made the introduction.

Joe Carbone, CEO Eastward Partners, commented on the acquisition:

"Having admired Paul's work from afar and referring each other's services when a specialist hire was required for our clients, the time came when it made sense to join forces. We have a lot of commonalities among our network, and both share an unrelenting drive to provide exceptional service. Our operating models are similar, and we work extremely well together, so it made sense for both parties."

Paul Press commented on the value Eastward offers:

"Eastward's proprietary research tool, ECHO®, and its human capital research function are where our clients will see so much value. There is no one out there in the search industry who leverages data like this. In addition to Press & Associates' extensive experience serving our clients, we'll be able to leverage comprehensive human capital data and analytics research to provide a market-leading and unparalleled executive search service. I'm delighted to be able to bring such value to my clients and join the Eastward journey."

Carbone continues with plans for the future:

"We're building an exceptional team to service our market and continue our ongoing expansion plans. This is the start of our roadmap to continue working with the best Executive Search Professionals and add value to a wider array of clients with our search and research capabilities."

Eastward Partners will continue to be headquartered in New York City, with offices in Miami, San Diego, Chicago, and London (UK).

About Eastward Partners

Eastward Partners Inc. is a minority venture-backed executive search and human capital consultancy supporting Middle Market Private Equity and their portfolio companies, as well as the Professional Services market.

About Press and Associates

Press & Associates hires the best-in-class technology talent for Private Equity firms and their portfolio companies across North America.

Media Contact

Benjamin Greenstreet, Eastward Partners, 44 20 45588696, [email protected], https://www.eastwardpartners.com

SOURCE Eastward Partners