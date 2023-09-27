Eastward Partners Appoint Adam Szepkouski as Chief Operating Officer

I am thrilled to join Eastward Partners with their track record of success in the Private Equity and Professional Services sectors. I am excited to contribute in deepening our commitment to elevating the bar in the executive search industry through a data oriented approach. Tweet this

Szepkouski brings a wealth of over 15 years of experience in human capital consulting to his new role, having last contributed to the growth of Bespoke Partners in the capacity of Senior Vice President of Talent & Operations. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in expanding the team from 15 to over 100 professionals, culminating in the acquisition by Private Equity Firm, AEA Growth.

His installment as COO is a testament to Eastward Partners' forward-looking vision and aspirations. This strategic appointment marks a significant milestone in the firm's journey, reflective of its proactive investment in leadership amid a challenging landscape for executive search entities. Eastward Partners is now strategically positioned to enhance its service offerings and scale its renowned consultancy service.

Eastward Partners remains resolute in its commitment to its people, continually fostering an environment that empowers growth, leadership, and partnership, paving the way for rewarding career trajectories and ensuring the team can actualize their professional aspirations.

Szepkouski commented on the appointment:

"I am thrilled to join Eastward Partners with their track record of success in the Private Equity and Professional Services sectors. I've been welcomed by great people who are passionate about delivering excellent work to their clients. I am especially excited about furthering Eastward's commitment to redefining the executive search industry through a data oriented approach. Together, we aim to set new standards across the industry.

I look forward to partnering with Joe, the Partner group and Tempting Ventures to build a sustainable growth plan that best serves the ever-evolving needs of our clients."

Founder and CEO, Joe Carbone, commented on the appointment:

"Adam's appointment is a true testament to what we believe is possible as we scale a premier tech-enabled executive search firm. Not only does he fit in with the culture of togetherness and true collaboration, but he also adds to it by having a wining mentality as well as energy, passion, and operational prowess. I am grateful to work closely with Adam as we bring Eastward's Go-To-Market strategy and operational strategy together."

Media Contact

Ben Greenstreet, Eastward Partners, 44 (0) 204 558 8696, [email protected], www.eastwardpartners.com

SOURCE Eastward Partners