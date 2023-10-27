Eastward Partners' Head of Private Equity, Brett Vecchio, Promoted To Partner

"I feel truly honored to have been offered the opportunity to join the partnership team. I'm genuinely excited about taking on this expanded role and continuing to provide outstanding solutions for our clients." Post this

Vecchio went on to lead a build-out for a boutique private equity advisory firm, executing some of the most high-profile engagements across the industry. Upon Vecchio's return to Eastward Partners, he led the opening of Eastward's Miami office and expanded the team before returning to NYC.

Vecchio's expertise and knowledge of the Private Equity talent market is regularly commended. The likes of the Wall Street Journal, Private Funds CFO and the Drawdown often enquire for his thoughts in conjunction with the data provided by Eastward's proprietary human capital data solution.

On the promotion, Vecchio stated:

"Working with Joe has been an absolute pleasure as we've built Eastward Partners into a leading firm in our industry. I feel truly honored to have been offered the opportunity to join the partnership team. I'm genuinely excited about taking on this expanded role and continuing to provide outstanding solutions for our clients. With the support of our talented team, my dedication is to achieve unparalleled success and assist organizations in thriving by creating lasting value in their funds and portfolio companies, ultimately making a profound impact on their businesses. Together, we'll make great things happen!"

Joe Carbone, Founder and CEO, said:

"Brett and I have worked together for the better part of a decade, so to be part of his ascension from a staff member in one of my practice areas 10 years ago to a partner today, standing shoulder to shoulder is an incredible experience for me and more importantly, a testament to his dedication over the years to his craft. I look forward to continuing the partnership with Brett."

Eastward Partners now anticipate exceptional growth in their 9th year of business, aiming to grow headcount by 100% in the next 12 months, whereby Vecchio will be instrumental in expanding the footprint across the Private Equity landscape.

For the latest news on Eastward Partners, visit https://www.eastwardpartners.com

