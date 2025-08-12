Eastway Behavioral Healthcare Expands Kids' Mental Health Services to Address Urgent Need in Dayton Area

Families in crisis or needing support shouldn't have to wait months to get help. By expanding services right here in Dayton, we're meeting families where they are — and giving kids the support they need, when they need it. Post this

Offering both outpatient and day treatment services are part of Eastway's continuum of care for kids. Enrollment is also open for Webster Street's day treatment program—with school services resuming in August—for Dayton area students in grades 5–12. Kids who are enrolled in Webster Street Academy are provided individual and group therapy, as well as have the option to receive psychiatric services. The day treatment's school services are provided by Westwood Preparatory Academy, a trusted partner that offers similar services at Eastway's Heritage of Hannah Neil in Columbus, Northcutt in Dayton and the Ranch of Opportunity in Washington Court House.

"At Westwood Preparatory Academy, everything we do is grounded in our mission—inspiring hope through education—because we believe that every student deserves a chance to grow, heal, and succeed, said Jaro Zita, Westwood Preparatory Academy's Director of Operations.

Both Eastway's counseling services and its day treatment programs accept Medicaid. Eastway accepts most private insurances as well. For more information on Webster Street and its services, contact Paula Whitaker at [email protected] and visit https://webster.eastway.org for more information.

About Eastway Behavioral Healthcare

Incorporated in 1957, Eastway's mission is to advance the overall health and security of individuals and the community by providing excellent behavioral healthcare, rehabilitation and housing services and to advocate on behalf of individuals with special needs. For more information, visit http://www.eastway.org/.

