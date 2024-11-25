Eastway Behavioral Healthcare Names Dr. Princess Gaitawe-Johnson to Oversee Kids' Psychiatric Services

I want our patients to know they are supported and give them the tools they need to face the challenges of today's world and be successful. I thoroughly embrace Eastway's mission and am gratified by the confidence the organization has placed in me. Post this

"We recognize that healing takes time. Our goal is to offer a continuum of services that will give every child the tools to address their individual needs and challenges," said Eastway President and CEO John Strahm. "Dr. Gaitawe-Johnson's experience and expertise bring another element to the specialized services we offer, as she will make sure that our clients receive the emotional and psychiatric support they need. We are very excited that she has chosen to join the staff at Eastway."

Prior to accepting the position at Eastway, for five years Dr. Gaitawe-Johnson served as medical director for partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient Programs for Children and Adolescents at Beckett Springs Hospital in West Chester, Ohio. Her chief responsibility was to evaluate kids ages 6-17 for admission to those programs, as well as to examine and prescribe psychotropic medications. She also evaluated and provided referrals for additional outpatient services, and collaborated with other medical professionals to offer comprehensive care. An important aspect of her time at Beckett Springs was to conduct weekly team meetings with the goal of improving patient and family functioning.

Other professional experience includes stints at Solutions Children's Resource Center of Lebanon and the Children's Resource Center of Bowling Green, where Dr. Gaitawe-Johnson performed initial psychiatric evaluations and follow-up visits for kids ages 6-17, prescribed psychotropic medications and supportive therapy, and collaborated with onsite medical staff and local/regional hospitals and clinics. From Oct. 2013 to May 2016, she served as staff child and adolescent psychiatrist at Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes, Indiana, where she conducted initial psychiatric evaluations and medication management at The Willows Intensive Youth Center, the Samaritan Center of Petersburg, Indiana, and the Southwestern Indiana Regional Youth Village detention center.

"I grew up in Ohio, in the Miami Valley, and experienced a nurturing and fulfilling childhood that gave me the freedom to formulate and achieve my goals," noted Dr. Gaitawe-Johnson. "I want the same for my patients. I want them to know they are supported and give them the tools they need to face the challenges of today's world and be successful. I thoroughly embrace Eastway's mission of providing excellent behavioral healthcare and rehabilitation services to those with special needs, and to vigorously advocate on their behalf. I am very much looking forwarding to working with staff at Eastway, and am gratified by the confidence the organization has placed in me."

Dr. Gaitawe-Johnson achieved a B.S. degree in Biological Sciences at Wright State University and a Doctor of Medicine from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in June 2008. Her residency was completed at University of Texas Southwestern at Austin (July 2008 – June 2011) and Georgia Regents Hospital (July 2011 – June 2013). She has American Board of Psychology and Neurology certification in Adult Psychiatry (2014) and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (2018).

Incorporated in 1957, Eastway's mission is to advance the overall health and security of individuals and the community by providing excellent behavioral healthcare, rehabilitation and housing services and to advocate on behalf of individuals with special needs. For more information, visit http://www.eastway.org/.

