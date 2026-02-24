Easy Ice Announces New Executive Appointments and Key Leadership Promotions to Support National Growth

"These leadership appointments and promotions represent an important step forward for Easy Ice," said Scott Buttz, Chief Executive Officer. Post this

Johnny Johnson, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Johnny Johnson will lead all financial strategy, planning, and operational finance functions for Easy Ice. Johnny brings extensive experience working with high-growth, private equity-backed and multinational organizations, including companies with revenues up to $10 billion.

Throughout his career, Johnny has helped companies improve profitability and cash flow, strengthen financial operations, and scale for growth. His background includes supporting mergers and acquisitions, leading organizational transformations, and implementing modern financial systems and processes. He has served in CFO, COO, and CEO roles and is known for his hands-on, roll-up-your-sleeves leadership style.

"Johnny has already demonstrated exceptional leadership and character during his time as Interim CFO," said Scott Buttz, Chief Executive Officer of Easy Ice. "His integrity, financial discipline, and collaborative approach make him the right leader to help guide Easy Ice through our next phase of growth."

Rick Sorrells, Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, Rick Sorrells will oversee national operations with a focus on execution discipline, operational clarity, and supporting teams across Easy Ice's rapidly expanding footprint. He brings decades of experience leading private equity-backed, multi-site B2B service organizations through operational scale, acquisition integration, and performance transformation.

"Easy Ice has built something special - a national platform rooted in service excellence, reliability, and respect for both customers and team members," said Sorrells. "Leadership starts with people. When teams have clarity, accountability, and dedicated support, performance follows. I'm grateful for the trust and excited to accelerate together."

Alana Tompkins, Chief Marketing Officer

As Chief Marketing Officer, Alana Tompkins will lead all branding, marketing, communications, digital strategy, and commercial go-to-market initiatives. Her focus includes elevating the Easy Ice brand, driving customer acquisition, strengthening customer experience, and building a unified commercial engine to support both organic growth and M&A activity.

"To join a company with such a strong foundation and mission is an incredible opportunity," said Tompkins. "I'm excited to build a modern marketing and communications function that supports our teams, drives measurable growth, and positions Easy Ice for long-term success."

Kyle Brown, Vice President of Sales

Kyle Brown joins Easy Ice as Vice President of Sales, where he will lead the company's national sales organization and commercial execution efforts. He brings more than 15 years of experience building disciplined, high-performance sales teams within multi-site, service-driven businesses.

Kyle is known for implementing structured sales processes, strengthening conversion discipline, and developing coaching-driven cultures that support scalable growth.

"As we continue expanding nationally, strong sales leadership is essential," said Buttz. "Kyle brings the experience and clarity needed to elevate execution and accelerate our next phase of growth."

Jon Farrar, Vice President of Supply Chain

Jon Farrar has extensive experience managing supply chain operations for service-driven organizations. He will oversee vendor partnerships, equipment sourcing, logistics, inventory, and parts management to strengthen field support and ensure operational readiness as the company scales.

Internal Leadership Promotions

In addition to new executive appointments, Easy Ice announced the following internal leadership promotions:

Amy Poveda – Chief of Staff

Poveda will continue leading strategic and cross-functional initiatives, enhancing executive alignment, and supporting organizational performance.

John Newburgh – Vice President of Field Operations

Newburgh will drive field operational excellence, safety, service quality, and team enablement across Easy Ice's national footprint.

Claudia Wilson – Vice President of Human Resources

Wilson will lead people strategy, talent development, culture-building initiatives, and human resources operations for Easy Ice's growing workforce.

"These leadership appointments and promotions represent an important step forward for Easy Ice," said Scott Buttz, Chief Executive Officer. "Johnny, Rick, Alana, and Jon bring the experience and leadership needed to support our next phase of growth, while Amy, John, and Claudia have each earned their expanded roles through strong performance and deep commitment to our mission. Together, this team positions Easy Ice for long-term success."

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice is the nation's largest provider of all-inclusive commercial ice machine subscription solutions. The company manages thousands of ice machines across the United States, offering customers a reliable, affordable, and hassle-free alternative to owning ice equipment. For more information, visit easyice.com.

