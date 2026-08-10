Easy Ice Expands Northeast Presence with Asset Acquisition of Ice Systems USA's Ice Machine Subscription Division

"We're excited to welcome Ice Systems USA's customers to the Easy Ice family and grow our capabilities across the greater Philadelphia area," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Easy Ice. Post this

Founded in 2001, Ice Systems USA has served businesses throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey for more than two decades. While the company will continue operating its other restaurant equipment sales and service businesses, Easy Ice has acquired its ice machine subscription division, ensuring a seamless transition for customers while integrating them into the company's nationwide solutions platform.

"I highly recommend Easy Ice to any business owner looking for a reliable, professional, and capable acquisition partner," said Rick Fargo, co-owner of Ice Systems USA. "What is often a stressful and complex process was instead handled with efficiency, clarity, and respect for everything we built at Ice Systems USA."

As Easy Ice continues executing its growth strategy, the company remains focused on thoughtfully expanding its service ecosystem while elevating the role of commercial ice management as an essential operational offering. By partnering with established regional providers, Easy Ice is building a stronger nationwide platform that delivers greater reliability, consistency and value to businesses across the country. For more information on a better way to get ice and to replace ice machine ownership with a simple subscription, visit EasyIce.com.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice is the nation's largest provider of commercial ice machine subscription solutions. Founded in 2009, the company helps businesses eliminate the cost and complexity of owning ice equipment by delivering fully managed machines, maintenance, and service through a single subscription. Easy Ice supports tens of thousands of customers nationwide across a variety of industries such as restaurants, bars, hospitality, healthcare, convenience stores/supermarkets and corporate facilities, managing more than 40,000 machines throughout the United States. The company is transforming the industry by shifting commercial ice from an ownership model to a reliable, service-based infrastructure solution. Learn more at EasyIce.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Stecki, Easy Ice, 1 619-507-5281, [email protected], https://www.easyice.com

SOURCE Easy Ice