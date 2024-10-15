Easy-PC Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence in PCB Design with the Addition of Over 40 New Features

Since its early DOS versions, Easy-PC™ has been at the forefront of innovation in PCB design, consistently adapting to user needs while remaining accessible to designers of all skill levels," said Fiona Colman, Marketing Manager at Number One Systems. Post this

Application Enhancements: The updated user interface includes a new 'flat' look, improved toolbars, and the addition of a Utilities menu to simplify the design experience and increase productivity.

Library Management and Creation: Enhanced tools for library creation and editing now include support for .epl format files, improved symbol editing, and access to over 15 million ready-to-use components.

Design and Editing: Powerful new features like flip vertical mode, rotate around center, and text cutout creation for copper layers make designing faster and more intuitive.

Design Checking and Integrity: Upgraded geometry checks and a reorganized DRC dialog ensure more accurate and stable designs.

Plotting and Manufacturing: New tools for drill ident creation, automatic plot generation, and enhanced via handling allow for more seamless manufacturing.

Designers using Version 28 will benefit from full compatibility with the latest versions of Windows (10 and 11), access to over 15 million components through the Component Search Engine and over 10 million components via SnapMagic, continued support from a dedicated technical team, and access to supplementary component libraries.

For those interested in experiencing these new features of Easy-PC Version 28, go to numberone.com/latest-version and download a free trial. Easy-PC with integrated schematic capture and PCB layout starts at $487 for the 1000 pin version. The Number One Systems commitment to the continual development and expansion of Easy-PC ensures that the customers' investment in software design tools are kept up-to-date and abreast of any changes in technology.

About Number One Systems

Number One Systems has been developing Easy-PC for over 25 years and it is used by engineers in over 105 countries throughout the world. The Easy-PC developers understand the importance of high quality and fast response times, and with this focus and determination produce quality products and services that are unsurpassed anywhere else in the EDA industry. All products are both easy to attain and affordable with a simple upgrade policy. The philosophy at Number One Systems is and always has been to make the customer the central focus of the company: be it the features, product quality, or service. Visit numberone.com for more information.

Number One Systems and Easy-PC are trademarks of WestDev, Ltd. All other trademarks in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Greg Roberts, Roberts Marketing, 949-443-1695, [email protected]

SOURCE Number One Systems