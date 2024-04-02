Easy Stop Storage Implements StorageDefender Smart Units to Create Differentiation and Increase Premiums

Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender stated. "I am excited to see the results Max and the Easy Stop Storage team have achieved and appreciate the opportunity to continue adding this level of value to their self-storage operations with our smart technology solutions." Post this

Since implementing StorageDefender Smart Units across its properties, Easy Stop Storage has achieved impressive results:

12% Average Premium Increase

97% Tenant Smart Unit Conversion Rate

5% Facility NOI improvement

Payback period of less than one year.

Mr. May highlighted the competitive advantage Smart Units offered his operations by positioning Easy Stop Storage as a provider of premium smart facilities. The high adoption rate among their tenants strengthened customer loyalty and improved satisfaction.

According to May, "Tenants love it for the sense of peace of mind. It creates that umbilical cord for the tenant to their units, so they always know what's going on with their valuables."

He also shared his belief that the deployment of StorageDefender has also led to a significant reduction in break-ins at some locations, attributed in part to strategic signage placement and advertisement of Smart Units serving as a deterrent.

Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender stated. "I am excited to see the results Max and the Easy Stop Storage team have achieved and appreciate the opportunity to continue adding this level of value to their self-storage operations with our smart technology solutions."

May commended StorageDefender's partner onboarding and support, noting their ease of collaboration, rapid response times, and comprehensive training resources are best in class.

Easy Stop Storage's success with StorageDefender underscores the effectiveness of smart technology in modernizing operations, maximizing the tenant experience, and monetizing operations in the storage industry.

About Easy Stop Storage: As our name suggests, we aim to be the easiest stop in your move. Easy Stop Storage is dedicated to providing stress-free self-storage, warehouse, and vehicle parking solutions. We offer easy online rentals that you can make from anywhere, so you can be certain you've got a self-storage unit before packing a single box. Our facilities span Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas, and they offer quality storage options. Whether you need indoor access, climate-controlled, or drive-up storage, we've got you covered. Additionally, with state-of-the-art features like smart units, we provide peace of mind to enhance the safety and convenience of your stored belongings. Visit our website to explore our locations and find the perfect storage solution. (www.EasyStopStorage.com)

About National Storage Solutions Management: National Storage Solutions Management, LLC, founded in 2012, specializes in professional self-storage property management. Our experienced team ensures stress-free management, revenue optimization, and community recognition for your self-storage facility. From handling day-to-day operations to implementing effective marketing strategies, we are committed to maximizing profit potential and maintaining a skilled and motivated team. Our expertise extends across Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and New Mexico. Learn more about us at www.NSSManagement.com.

About StorageDefender: StorageDefender is the pioneer and national leader in offering Smart Units-as-a-service to the self-storage industry. Our easy-to-use tenant service and operator software combined with our Smart Unit and Smart Zone sensors have enabled self-storage facilities nationally to modernize their operations, monetize offerings, and maximize experience. To learn more about incorporating StorageDefender into your facilities, visit our website. (https://storage-defender.com/)

