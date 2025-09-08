Easyship Announces New Integration with SHEIN Marketplace Offering Fast & Affordable Global Shipping with Tax & Duty Calculations for Sellers

"We're excited to partner with SHEIN to help merchants improve fulfillment speed and reliability while reducing shipping costs and import duty complexity." Post this

"We're excited to partner with SHEIN to help merchants improve fulfillment speed and reliability while reducing shipping costs and import duty complexity," said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-Founder of Easyship. "Our mission has always been to empower eCommerce sellers with the tools they need to scale globally, and this partnership with SHEIN will allow more business owners to reach customers with transparent, efficient shipping at lower costs."

Key Benefits of Easyship's SHEIN Shipping Integration

Easyship's integration transforms how SHEIN sellers manage shipping by removing manual tasks, reducing costs, and improving customer delivery experiences:

Seamless Order Sync & Automation: Automatically import SHEIN orders into Easyship, generate shipping labels in bulk, and sync tracking updates without manual work.

Real-Time Rate Comparisons: Access live, multi-carrier rates to automatically compare and select the cheapest, fastest, or best-value shipping option for every marketplace order.

Discounted Global Shipping: Save up to 91% off retail shipping rates with pre-negotiated discounts across 550+ courier services, including DHL Express, FedEx, UPS, USPS, and hundreds more regional carriers.

Automated Customs Documentation: Easyship auto-generates customs paperwork using HS codes and destination rules to reduce clearance delays.

Branded Tracking & Returns: Provide customers with branded tracking updates and simplify returns management for a unified post-purchase experience.

Workflow & Shipping Rules Automation: Set up simple "if-this-then-that" shipping rules and free shipping thresholds to streamline operations.

Global Scaling Flexibility: Access a vast network of domestic and international couriers, allowing SHEIN sellers to expand into new markets efficiently.

SHEIN Shipping Integration Availability

The SHEIN integration feature is now live for all SHEIN Marketplace sellers globally on the Easyship dashboard. Sellers can connect their SHEIN store to Easyship in minutes by navigating to Easyship's dashboard, selecting "Connect" and then "New Integration" while following the guided authentication steps.

About Easyship

Easyship is a leading multi-carrier shipping software that helps businesses of all sizes simplify global fulfillment while reducing shipping costs. Trusted by over 100,000 brands, Easyship provides access to 550+ courier services and tools to automate shipping workflows, compare rates, print labels, manage customs paperwork, and track deliveries. Easyship is available as a no-code app for small businesses and a scalable API for enterprise brands.

Learn more at www.easyship.com

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online marketplace connecting millions of shoppers with sellers around the world, offering a wide range of affordable apparel, beauty, lifestyle, and home goods. Known for its agile supply chain and commitment to delivering fast fashion and trending products, SHEIN has become one of the most visited fashion and lifestyle eCommerce platforms globally, with a strong presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Learn more at www.shein.com

Media Contact

Tommaso Tamburnotti, Easyship, 44 07724256658, [email protected], https://www.easyship.com/

SOURCE Easyship