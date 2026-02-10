Easyship Expands Amazon Integration with Amazon Buy Shipping and Amazon Business Fulfillment Support

"This launch brings Amazon's most powerful Seller Fulfilled Prime merchant capabilities directly into Easyship to create a fully integrated Amazon shipping software and API experience," said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-Founder at Easyship. Post this

Amazon Buy Shipping on Easyship allows merchants to compare top global and regional carriers like USPS, UPS, and FedEx, and automatically shop for the cheapest shipping rates, all while staying compliant with Amazon Account Health and delivery requirements.

With these new Easyship platform features, Amazon sellers can now:

Fulfill Amazon orders using Amazon's approved carrier network to adhere to Fulfilled by Merchant and Seller Fulfilled Prime on-time delivery requirements

Use Amazon's pre-filtered shipping service method that was used to calculate the promised delivery date

Combine and layer Advanced Shipping Rules to create custom fulfillment workflows and leverage all of Easyship's shipping tools in one place

Access delivery compliance tools, including "Ship By Date" planning, Estimated Delivery Dates (EDD), and Amazon Commitment tracking for complete visibility

Protect your Amazon Account Health and SFP performance by identifying shipping methods with a high likelihood of delivering on time, providing eligibility for OTDR protection if a late delivery happens, ensuring you have valid tracking, and providing you with refunds on any delivery-related A-to-z claim (as long as you ship on time)

Automatically add Amazon Business purchase orders (POs) to shipping labels and manage delivery hours to ensure a commercial address is open for Business delivery

"This launch brings Amazon's most powerful Seller Fulfilled Prime merchant capabilities directly into Easyship to create a fully integrated Amazon shipping software and API experience," said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-Founder at Easyship. "Our goal is to help Amazon sellers save time, maintain Prime program compliance, and deliver a world-class customer experience from checkout to delivery. All while benefiting from the advanced shipping automation, multi-carrier rate shopping, and cross-border fulfillment tools available inside Easyship's platform."

Easyship's New Amazon Integration Highlights

1. Amazon Buy Shipping Services

Easyship now supports Amazon Buy Shipping services, allowing sellers to purchase shipping labels from major carriers, including UPS, FedEx, USPS, Amazon Shipping, and more. All while offering Amazon account protection, pre-negotiated discounted rates, and the flexibility to connect your own carrier rates for high-volume merchants.

Key Amazon Buy Shipping Features:

Flexible rate shopping for shipping services that have a high likelihood of arriving on time for Prime 1 or 2-day delivery requirements

Maintain compliance by using Amazon's Shipping Settings Automation (SSA) feature to auto-select the ship method used to calculate the Estimated Delivery Date

Access Amazon's negotiated carrier rates alongside Easyship's discounted options

Connect your own carrier rates via Seller Central and still receive account health and claims protection through Amazon Buy Shipping on Easyship

Know when the Amazon order was placed by the customer

Clear Ship By Date, Estimated Delivery Date, and Amazon Commitment alerts

Protect delivery metrics with On-Time Delivery and Valid Tracking

A-to-z claim refunds: Amazon will refund you for any delivery-related A-to-z claim as long as you shipped on time. As a result, sellers get up to 12X more Amazon-paid refunds for A-to-z claims

Ship Prime and non-Prime Amazon orders from one integrated shipping dashboard

2. Amazon Business B2B Fulfillment Tools

Amazon FBM and SFP sellers can also benefit from new B2B shipping upgrades on Easyship, including greater transparency, delivery compliance and commercial address visibility, and time-saving automation features for Amazon Business Orders.

Key Amazon Business Features:

Commercial order auto-tagging for added Amazon Business visibility

Purchase Order management to automatically import and print POs on labels

Amazon Commitment recommendations to highlight services that meet Amazon delivery requirements

Business Address Detection to identify commercial addresses and avoid weekend delivery delays

"B2B eCommerce is booming across our platform and global network of fulfillment warehouses and we're excited to make these latest enhancements with the Amazon Business team. Amazon merchants need the flexibility and control to separate and manage their Amazon Business orders to meet every delivery promise," added Tommaso Tamburnotti. "Easyship's new B2B shipping features and Amazon compliance tools give sellers complete confidence that every package will ship on time—without manual checks, human errors, or complex setup."

How To Access Amazon Buy Shipping On Easyship?

Amazon Buy Shipping and Amazon Business features are now available for all sellers in the United States, with more markets, including the UK and Europe, coming soon.

Amazon Buy Shipping services can be accessed on all Paid plans, while Amazon Business Purchase Order management and commercial address detection are available across all plans—including free.

Sign up for a free trial of Easyship's leading Amazon shipping software or log in to your account to get started in minutes. To ship with Amazon Buy Shipping services, simply connect your Amazon store and authenticate your account. For more details, visit our Help Centre.

