Easyship launches discounted FedEx shipping services for Canadian eCommerce Merchants

The new offering includes access to popular services like FedEx Ground® for domestic shipments and FedEx® International Connect Plus (FICP) for cross-border deliveries, along with a comprehensive suite of premium FedEx services—all available directly through the Easyship platform with no minimum volume or separate FedEx business account requirements.

"Canadian eCommerce businesses face unique challenges when it comes to shipping costs and cross-border logistics," said Augustin Ceyrac, Co-Founder at Easyship. "By bringing new discounted FedEx services directly into our shipping platform, we're giving Canadian merchants more choice and immediate access to one of the world's most trusted logistics networks. This partnership empowers Canadian sellers to scale domestically and globally with confidence—complete with Easyship's advanced cross-border tools."

New FedEx services now available on Easyship Canada

Canadian merchants using Easyship can now access a full range of FedEx services, including:

FedEx Ground®: Cost-effective, day-definite domestic delivery across Canada with special discounts

FedEx® International Connect Plus: eCommerce-focused international shipping to 190+ countries and territories

FedEx Priority Services: Next-business-day and 2-day delivery to most metro areas in Canada for time-sensitive shipments

FedEx International Priority®: Fast international delivery to major markets worldwide in 1–3 business days

All FedEx shipping services include full door-to-door tracking, special discounts on base transportation charges, and seamless integration with Easyship's shipping automation tools.

The FedEx Integration Built for Canadian eCommerce Growth

Beyond discounted shipping rates with FedEx, the new integration provides Canadian merchants with operational tools designed to streamline fulfillment and support business growth:

Centralized order management, label creation, tracking, and returns in one dashboard

Automated shipping workflows, including auto-box selection and custom automation rules

Easyship provides access to cross-border tools with import duty and tax calculations, including pre-paid Delivery Duty Paid (DDP) shipping options to the United States

Optional shipping insurance coverage offered through Easyship for up to $10,000 across a range of product types to protect business margins

Branded tracking pages and live tracking notifications to enhance customer experience and reduce "Where Is My Order" enquiries

Immediate access for every Canadian business

FedEx services are available immediately to all Canadian merchants through Easyship's free shipping software. Businesses can sign up, connect their eCommerce store, and begin shipping with discounted FedEx rates in minutes—with no credit card required. There are also no long-term commitments or minimum shipping volumes, delivering complete flexibility to eCommerce brands to see how much they could save.

For higher-volume shippers with existing FedEx business accounts, Easyship also supports the ability to bring and connect your own carrier account via a direct FedEx integration, allowing merchants to leverage their negotiated rates while benefiting from Easyship's automation and cross-border capabilities.

About Easyship

Easyship is a leading global shipping platform trusted by over 100,000 eCommerce merchants to reduce shipping costs, automate fulfillment, and simplify international growth. The company provides instant access to 550+ courier services, discounts of up to 91% off retail rates, real-time tax and duty calculations for 200+ countries and territories, and smart automation that accelerates fulfillment by up to 5X. Available as both a no-code app (set up in 3–5 minutes) and enterprise-grade API (99.99% uptime), Easyship enables businesses of all sizes to compare rates and carriers, display transparent calculated rates at checkout, protect profits with shipping insurance, and reduce "Where Is My Order?" inquiries by up to 63% with branded tracking and post-purchase updates.

Learn more at www.easyship.com

*Discounts based on list price (transportation charges only) and exclude surcharges, special handling fees, duties, taxes, or other additional charges

