Easyship Launches Global Shipping MCP Server As Commerce Goes Agentic

"Most merchants don't want another tool. They want their AI assistant to handle the shipping work and reduce the time they spend on fulfillment. Ask for the cheapest option and get a label in the same chat. A bot can issue a return and generate a label instantly. That's the new bar for AI shipping." Post this

Payments, storefronts, and customer support have all moved into AI agents over the past year. Logistics has been the missing layer. Until merchants could ship from the same chat window where they sell, agentic commerce was a half-built stack. The brands whose AI agents can compare carriers, buy labels, and resolve tracking queries end-to-end will move faster. The ones still juggling separate carrier portals, customs forms, and tracking pages will feel the gap.

What the Easyship MCP Server Does for Merchants

The Easyship MCP Server connects Easyship's full shipping API infrastructure to any AI client that supports the Model Context Protocol, the open standard developed by Anthropic and now adopted by brands like Stripe, PayPal, Slack, Atlassian, and Shopify. Merchants can type what they need. The connected AI model handles the rest. Compare rates from New York to Toronto. Buy a label for an existing Shopify order. Pull the top couriers by spend from the last quarter. It's all possible.

Go from prompt to printed label in seconds. Your AI agent can now compare and buy from 550+ global shipping services with discounts of up to 91% off retail prices.

The Agentic Commerce Stack Has Been Missing a Shipping Tech Layer

The launch arrives amid a commerce-stack land grab for MCP coverage. Stripe and OpenAI's Agentic Commerce Protocol went live in late 2025. Microsoft Copilot Checkout shipped in January 2026 with Shopify, PayPal, and Stripe as partners, with Etsy sellers among the early merchants. Shopify later shipped four MCP servers in 2026, where each Shopify store has access to its own Storefront MCP endpoint. Until now, checkout flows have lacked a global shipping layer built for advanced shipping workflows and cross-border fulfillment. Easyship closes that gap with the exact multi-carrier infrastructure already powering hundreds of millions of packages worldwide.

What Merchants and AI Builders Can Now Ship

In early access over the past several months, beta merchants across the United States, Canada, the UK, and Australia have used the Easyship MCP Server to generate labels, compare carriers, and pull analytics through natural language prompts in their preferred AI client. With the Easyship MCP Server now generally available, users can:

Compare rates across 550+ courier services and access pre-negotiated discounted rates of up to 91% off retail prices with one prompt

Generate shipping labels and commercial invoices for domestic and international shipments without leaving their AI platform of choice

Validate addresses and calculate real-time tariffs, taxes and import duties for 200+ countries and territories

Schedule pickups, track packages, and monitor delivery status for domestic and cross-border shipments through plain conversation in one context window

Pull shipping analytics, billing summaries, and carrier-mix reports without spreadsheets or manual data work

Build automation flows on the same enterprise-grade API with 99.99% uptime that is trusted by 100,000+ merchants worldwide

"MCP is the universal adapter the developer ecosystem chose, and the commerce stack has been racing to plug into it," said Paul Lugagne-Delpon, Co-Founder and CTO of Easyship. "The shipping technology layer is complex, featuring dynamic rates, unique carrier logic, and customs rules that don't easily compress into a single API endpoint. We built the Easyship MCP Server so any AI agent can tap into 550+ global services with a single prompt and get back a real, printable label, or live shipping data on how to reduce fulfillment costs in their account."

No New Login. No New Dashboard. No New Code.

No new login: Works with the merchant's existing Easyship account.

No new dashboard: Every action runs inside your existing Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Gemini, or any MCP-compatible platform chat or workflow.

No new code: Install the MCP plugin, connect the API token , and ship in minutes.

"Most merchants don't want to learn another tool. They want their AI assistant to handle the shipping work and reduce the time they spend on fulfillment," said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-Founder of Easyship. "An operations lead can ask for the cheapest cross-border option and get a printable label in the same chat. A customer service bot can issue a return and generate a label without escalating to a human. A founder can pull last quarter's carrier mix without opening a spreadsheet. That's the new bar for AI in shipping. Anything less is a demo."

Supported AI Platforms: Ship with Claude, Cursor, Gemini & ChatGPT

The Easyship MCP Server runs on any platform that supports the Model Context Protocol, including Claude (Desktop and Code), ChatGPT, Cursor, Windsurf, Antigravity, OpenAI Agents SDK, Gemini CLI, and Codex CLI. It also connects to workflow automation tools, including n8n, Make, and Zapier, with cross-platform support for Shopify and other eCommerce stores already running on Easyship.

The Shipping MCP for Merchants, Agents & Developers

Easyship's new Shipping MCP Server is now publicly available worldwide and published on the official MCP Registry at registry.modelcontextprotocol.io. It can be used by:

eCommerce merchants running lean shipping operations who want their AI assistant to handle rate comparison, label generation, and tracking inside the same chat that runs the rest of the business.

AI builders and agents whose copilots can read order data but can't issue a shipping label, schedule a pickup, or compare carrier discounts. The Easyship MCP Server turns those bots from informational to transactional.

Developers who can now point an AI coding agent at the Easyship MCP Server to auto-generate multi-carrier shipping integrations, with built-in logistics context and no manual API configuration.

How to Get Started with Easyship MCP

The Easyship MCP Server is now available to all new and existing Easyship account holders at no additional cost.

Sign up for a free Easyship account at easyship.com.

Generate an API token from the Easyship Dashboard with the required shipping, label, tracking, and analytics scopes.

from the Easyship Dashboard with the required shipping, label, tracking, and analytics scopes. Visit Easyship's Developer documentation at developers.easyship.com/docs/easyship-mcp-server for platform-specific setup instructions.

Add the Easyship MCP Server to your AI client and paste the token into the secure settings menu.

into the secure settings menu. Type a shipping request in natural language. Let AI handle the rest.

About Easyship

Easyship is a leading global shipping platform trusted by over 100,000 eCommerce merchants to reduce shipping costs, automate fulfillment, and simplify cross-border growth. The company provides instant access to 550+ courier services, discounts of up to 91% off retail rates, real-time tax and duty calculations for 200+ countries and territories, and smart automation that accelerates fulfillment by up to 5X. Available as both a no-code shipping app (set up in 3–5 minutes) and enterprise-grade API (99.99% uptime), Easyship enables businesses of all sizes to compare rates and carriers, display transparent calculated rates at checkout, protect profits with shipping insurance, and reduce "Where Is My Order?" inquiries by up to 63% with branded tracking and post-purchase updates.

Learn more at www.easyship.com

Media Contact

Tommaso Tamburnotti, Easyship, 44 7724256658, [email protected], easyship.com

SOURCE Easyship