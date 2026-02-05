Easyship launches Royal Mail Integration with Pre-Negotiated Discounted Rates for UK eCommerce Sellers

"For too long, merchants have had to juggle separate Royal Mail accounts, label printing and cross-border tools, and fragmented workflows. This integration gives online sellers of all sizes instant access to discounted Royal Mail rates and the flexibility to manage all their carriers in one place." Post this

With this launch, Easyship now supports all major UK carriers on a single platform, giving merchants greater choice and carrier flexibility to compare rates, automate fulfillment, and scale operations.

With Easyship's Royal Mail integration, UK merchants can:

Access Royal Mail services instantly without opening a Royal Mail business account or meeting any minimum volume requirements

Ship domestically and internationally using Royal Mail Tracked 24, Tracked 48, International Tracked, and signature services across all parcel formats

Compare discounted Royal Mail rates alongside 550+ global courier services to find the best price and delivery option for each shipment

Automate rate shopping, label creation, tracking, and customs documentation in one simple high-volume shipping flow built for eCommerce

Connect Royal Mail with Shopify, Amazon, WooCommerce and 60+ other eCommerce platforms with one simple, secure, no-code app integration

Manage multi-carrier, multi-location operations from one central dashboard that reduces technical and administrative overheads and single-carrier dependency

Scale UK fulfillment with built-in shipping automation rules, auto box selection, and one-click label printing to boost warehouse productivity

"Royal Mail is the backbone of UK eCommerce logistics and the most recognized carrier in the country," said Augustin Ceyrac, Co-Founder at Easyship. "For too long, merchants have had to juggle separate Royal Mail accounts, label printing and cross-border tools, and fragmented workflows just to access the UK's largest delivery network. This integration removes those barriers entirely—giving online sellers of all sizes instant access to discounted Royal Mail rates, global fulfillment automation, and the flexibility to manage all their carriers in one place."

New Royal Mail services now available on Easyship

UK merchants using Easyship can now access the complete range of Royal Mail services, including:

Royal Mail Tracked 24: Next-day delivery across the UK for time-sensitive domestic orders, with full tracking and proof of delivery

Royal Mail Tracked 48: Cost-effective 2-day delivery nationwide, ideal for standard eCommerce parcels with reliable tracking

Royal Mail Signature Services: Enhanced security options with Tracked 24 or Tracked 48 with signature on delivery for important or high-value items

Royal Mail International Tracked: Affordable tracked international shipping to destinations worldwide, perfect for cross-border eCommerce

Royal Mail International Tracked & Signed: Premium international delivery with signature confirmation for added security and customer confidence

All Royal Mail shipping services include full end-to-end tracking, pre-negotiated discounted rates with no business account required, and seamless integration with Easyship's shipping automation tools across all large letter and parcel sizes up to 20kg.

No Business Account, No Minimum Volume, No Waiting Period

One of the most significant advantages of Easyship's new Royal Mail integration is how simple it is to get started for small businesses shipping in the UK:

Immediate access to Royal Mail discounted rates without manual onboarding or account approval. You can sign up to Easyship for free and start shipping in minutes

Simplified billing managed directly through Easyship, so there are no separate invoices or carrier admin requirements to manage

Zero minimums or volume requirements that would usually come with a business account, allowing businesses of all sizes to ship from day one with no gatekeeping

Automatic rate calculation across all available Royal Mail services alongside a global network of 550+ rates and discounts, including all major UK shipping services

How to access Royal Mail rates on Easyship

Royal Mail rates and services are now available to all Easyship users in the UK at no additional cost. All eCommerce merchants can:

Log in or create a free Easyship account

Import orders from connected stores, upload a CSV, or create shipments manually

Compare Royal Mail rates alongside all available courier options

Select the best Royal Mail service for each shipment

Print labels, schedule a pickup, or drop-off, and ship immediately

For existing Easyship users in the UK, Royal Mail services will automatically appear in rate comparisons. New users can sign up for free and start shipping with Royal Mail in minutes.

