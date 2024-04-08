Easyship the first Shipping Platform to offer the full bundle of FedEx® Delivery Solutions for Small Business

"We are committed to providing growing businesses with all of the tools and resources they need to succeed. This alliance with FedEx allows us to be the first all-in-one shipping platform to offer the full bundle of FedEx services, including the opportunity to save up to 90% with competitive rates." Post this

"We are committed to providing growing businesses with all of the tools and resources they need to succeed," said Tommaso Tamburnotti, Co-founder of Easyship. "This alliance with FedEx allows us to be the first all-in-one shipping platform to offer the full bundle of FedEx services, including the opportunity to save up to 90% with highly competitive rates. We are confident this will help our customers grow their businesses and reach new markets."

How Easyship helps SMB retailers in the U.S. grow:

Discounted courier rates: Easyship customers will save up to 90% on FedEx services with some of the best available platform rates, helping to save on shipping costs, boost profitability and allow eCommerce brands to reinvest in future growth

Increased sales revenue: Easyship can help unlock international growth, supporting brands to successfully expand to new markets by automatically calculating taxes and duties, while implementing Shipping Rates at Checkout can increase conversions by up to 3X

Seamless shipping integrations: Easyship integrates with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Squarespace, Amazon, eBay and Etsy, helping retailers to save hours at a time by streamlining the order fulfillment process and finishing tasks in seconds

"We're excited to align with Easyship and work towards the common goal of making the shipping experience easier for micro, small, and mid-sized businesses" said Ryan P. Kelly, Vice President, Commercialization, at FedEx. "Today's global e-commerce space is complex for even the most sophisticated merchants, and we look forward to simplifying it however we can."

Access Cost-Effective FedEx Services with Easyship:

FedEx® One Rate (F1R): A convenient, day-definite 2-day transportation option with all-inclusive competitively priced rates.

FedEx Ground®: Provides guaranteed 'day-definite' delivery to business addresses throughout the U.S. within 1-5 business days, offering a more cost-effective option for non-urgent shipments.

FedEx Ground® Economy: A cost-efficient shipping option for small and medium-sized businesses that ship low-weight, low-value, and non-urgent packages.

FedEx Ground® returns: A convenient and affordable option for returning products to your inventory.

FedEx Home Delivery®: Provides guaranteed, day-definite delivery to residential addresses within 1-5 business days, offering convenient pickup and drop-off options, including Sunday deliveries in some areas.

FedEx® International Connect Plus (FICP): An international, day-definite e-commerce delivery service that is specifically designed to meet the needs of online retailers.

FedEx International Economy®: Economical, time-definite delivery in 2-5 business days for less urgent international shipments.

Select the fastest option with the following Time-Critical FedEx Services:

FedEx 2-Day®: Delivers packages within 2 business days across the U.S. with various packaging options.

FedEx 2-Day® A.M.: Delivers by 10:30 am on the second business day to most businesses, noon to residences.

FedEx Express Saver®: Offers time-definite, guaranteed delivery within three business days for less urgent packages.

FedEx International Priority®: Customs-cleared, door-to-door delivery in 1-3 business days, backed by a FedEx Money-Back Guarantee, ideal for time-sensitive international shipments.

FedEx Priority Overnight®: Offers next-business-day delivery by 10:30 am to most areas, noon or 5 PM for residences and rural areas, ideal for urgent shipments.

FedEx Standard Overnight®: Delivers by 5 pm the next business day to most businesses and 8 PM to residences, providing a cost-effective option for faster deliveries.

About Easyship

Easyship is the leading shipping platform for global business. The company's innovative all-in-one dashboard helps businesses save time and money on shipping by providing market-leading shipping tools, discounted rates on 550+ courier services, and seamless integrations with most storefronts, marketplaces, and commerce platforms.

About FedEx

FedEx Express is one of the world's largest express transportation companies, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed up the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

