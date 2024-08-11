'Eat these warm weather treats for dental health,' says the Paso Robles dentist

"Stay refreshed this summer with healthier alternatives to sugary treats. Paso Robles dentist, Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, suggests adding these cooling foods to your list before reaching for sodas, ice cream, or other sweets."
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are all more active in the warm summer weather, and being extra-active in warm weather makes us want to cool off with crisp cooling treats. "But," before turning to bubbly sodas, ice cream, or other sweets for an energy boost,' says the Paso Robles dentist,Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, "add these following foods to your list."
The goal is to consume refreshing food that adds energy without extra sugar.
- Fresh fruits like apples, berries, and watermelon—Fresh fruits are high in water content, which helps stimulate saliva production, a natural defense against tooth decay. They also contain fiber that can help clean teeth and gums. Apples, for example, act as natural toothbrushes, while berries are packed with antioxidants that support gum health.
These treats not only satisfy summer cravings but also contribute to a healthy mouth by promoting saliva production, providing essential nutrients, and reducing harmful bacteria. Helping patients avoid dental problems is of primary importance to the Paso Robles dentist. Building partnerships with every patient to create ideal dental health through preventive care and patient education are foundations of Dr. Davis's conscientious oral care practices.
Since earning her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD) degree from Temple University in Pennsylvania in 1999, Dr. Davis has been dedicated to continually expanding her expertise in the latest and most effective dental procedures and technologies.
Dr. Davis is the trusted dentist for patients in Paso Robles and the Central Coast, offering a comprehensive range of services. From general dentistry needs such as cleanings, fillings, and teeth whitening to advanced procedures including implant restorations, dental veneers, Six Month Smiles, dentures, crowns and bridges, root canals, and creating healthy smiles, Dr. Davis is committed to providing exceptional dental care.
