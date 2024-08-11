'Eat these warm weather treats for dental health,' says the Paso Robles dentist

"Stay refreshed this summer with healthier alternatives to sugary treats. Paso Robles dentist, Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, suggests adding these cooling foods to your list before reaching for sodas, ice cream, or other sweets."

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are all more active in the warm summer weather, and being extra-active in warm weather makes us want to cool off with crisp cooling treats. "But," before turning to bubbly sodas, ice cream, or other sweets for an energy boost,' says the Paso Robles dentist,Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, "add these following foods to your list."

The goal is to consume refreshing food that adds energy without extra sugar.