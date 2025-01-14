EAT WELL. LAUGH OFTEN. CELEBRATE MORE. Orange County Restaurant Week Returns March 2-8, 2025

Orange County Restaurant Week, the region's most celebrated culinary event, returns Sunday, March 2 through Saturday, March 8, 2025. For more than 16 years, this highly anticipated week-long happening has brought people together to enjoy the best of Orange County's vibrant dining scene. Participating restaurants showcase their creativity with specially curated menus and inventive cocktails, offering diners the perfect opportunity to discover new flavors and revisit their favorite local eateries.
Guests can savor a variety of Prix-Fixe Menus, with lunch options priced between $15 and $25, and dinner experiences ranging from $25 to $45. The OC Restaurant Week website makes it easy to plan a culinary adventure tailored to every type of outing – from a romantic Date Night or lively Girls' Night Out, to a luxurious fine-dining experience or fun family dinner. This year's event highlights diversity and inclusivity with a Breakfast/Brunch spotlight and Vegetarian Dining. The Cocktails of OC Restaurant Week will feature inspired drinks made with Licor 43, Herradura Tequila, and Woodford Reserve. Diners can browse participating restaurants and search menus by price at ocrestaurantweek.com.
OC RESTAURANT WEEK STATS
— OC Restaurant Week is the largest and most celebrated culinary event in Orange County
— More than 200,000 people dine out during OC Restaurant Week
— Date Night has become one of the most searched dining guide categories
— The average OC Restaurant Week enthusiast dines out three times during the week-long event
"OC Restaurant Week is a celebration of connection—an invitation to gather with friends and loved ones, discover new restaurants, and create unforgettable memories while supporting the incredible restaurants that make our community so special," says Pamela Waitt, Founder of OC Restaurant Week and President of OC Restaurant Association, Inc.
TICKETS AVAILABLE: VIP LAUNCH PARTY – MARCH 1, 2025
This year's event kicks off with an exclusive Restaurant Week Masters VIP Launch Party at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum on Saturday, March 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This reimagined and upgraded celebration offers a more intimate and exclusive experience, featuring fewer attendees than in years past to ensure a premium experience for all. Indulge in the culinary creations of Orange County's finest restaurants, complemented by exceptional wines from Paso Robles, craft beer, cocktails and mocktails. VIP Launch Party details can be found HERE.
2025 OC Restaurant Week sponsors and partners include Orange Coast Magazine, OCfoodies.com, California Love Drop, OpenTable, Travel Paso Robles, Licor 43, Tequila Herradura, Woodford Reserve, Travel Santa Ana, The District at Tustin Legacy, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum Center, The Market Place, and Mouse Graphics. Participating restaurants, menus, cocktails and more, can be found online at OCRestaurantWeek.com.
About the Orange County Restaurant Association
The Orange County Restaurant Association works to strengthen, support and promote the Orange County, California restaurant landscape. With a mission to promote and market the Orange County restaurant industry as a whole, the association spotlights Orange County's incredible talent as a premier dining destination while building the community and culinary family. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities or membership in the Orange County Restaurant Association, please visit http://www.ocrestaurantassociation.org/.
