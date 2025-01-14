EAT WELL. LAUGH OFTEN. CELEBRATE MORE. Orange County Restaurant Week Returns March 2-8, 2025

OC Restaurant Week is a celebration of connection—an invitation to gather with friends and loved ones, discover new restaurants, and create unforgettable memories while supporting the incredible restaurants that make our community so special," says Pamela Waitt. Post this

OC RESTAURANT WEEK STATS

— OC Restaurant Week is the largest and most celebrated culinary event in Orange County

— More than 200,000 people dine out during OC Restaurant Week

— Date Night has become one of the most searched dining guide categories

— The average OC Restaurant Week enthusiast dines out three times during the week-long event

"OC Restaurant Week is a celebration of connection—an invitation to gather with friends and loved ones, discover new restaurants, and create unforgettable memories while supporting the incredible restaurants that make our community so special," says Pamela Waitt, Founder of OC Restaurant Week and President of OC Restaurant Association, Inc.

TICKETS AVAILABLE: VIP LAUNCH PARTY – MARCH 1, 2025

This year's event kicks off with an exclusive Restaurant Week Masters VIP Launch Party at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum on Saturday, March 1 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This reimagined and upgraded celebration offers a more intimate and exclusive experience, featuring fewer attendees than in years past to ensure a premium experience for all. Indulge in the culinary creations of Orange County's finest restaurants, complemented by exceptional wines from Paso Robles, craft beer, cocktails and mocktails. VIP Launch Party details can be found HERE.

2025 OC Restaurant Week sponsors and partners include Orange Coast Magazine, OCfoodies.com, California Love Drop, OpenTable, Travel Paso Robles, Licor 43, Tequila Herradura, Woodford Reserve, Travel Santa Ana, The District at Tustin Legacy, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum Center, The Market Place, and Mouse Graphics. Participating restaurants, menus, cocktails and more, can be found online at OCRestaurantWeek.com.

About the Orange County Restaurant Association

The Orange County Restaurant Association works to strengthen, support and promote the Orange County, California restaurant landscape. With a mission to promote and market the Orange County restaurant industry as a whole, the association spotlights Orange County's incredible talent as a premier dining destination while building the community and culinary family. For more information, including sponsorship opportunities or membership in the Orange County Restaurant Association, please visit http://www.ocrestaurantassociation.org/.

