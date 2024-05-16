Eating Disorder Solutions Launches Virtual Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) to Increase Access to Treatment in Texas

"We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and our virtual IOP extends our reach to clients who may not have access to specialized eating disorder care in their local communities." Post this

Eating Disorder Solutions recognizes the importance of personalized care and emphasizes individualized treatment plans tailored to each client's unique needs and goals. The virtual IOP offers a flexible schedule to accommodate varying lifestyles and time zones, ensuring that participants receive the support they need, when they need it.

This online program is particularly beneficial for clients transitioning out of residential treatment or seeking ongoing support in their recovery journey. It provides a structured framework for accountability, connection, and healing, fostering a supportive community within a virtual environment. Clients are provided with the opportunity to practice coping strategies and essential life skills in real-world settings, all under the continued guidance of the expert team. This ensures that clients never feel isolated when faced with stressors or triggers upon their return home.

"We believe that recovery is possible for everyone, and our virtual IOP extends our reach to clients who may not have access to specialized eating disorder care in their local communities," Lauren added. "Through this program, we are committed to helping individuals reclaim their lives and embrace a future free from the grip of their eating disorder. Virtual IOP serves as a steadfast support system, accompanying our clients through every stage of their recovery journey."

For those interested in learning more about Eating Disorder Solutions' virtual intensive outpatient program or seeking support for themselves or a loved one, please visit https://eatingdisordersolutions.com/virtual-intensive-outpatient-eating-disorder-treatment-online/ or call 888-458-2994 to speak with an eating disorder specialist.

About Eating Disorder Solutions:

Eating Disorder Solutions provides personalized eating disorder treatment in a homelike setting for adults of all genders struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and other types of disordered eating. With individualized programs to match the unique needs of clients, Eating Disorder Solutions offers a seamless continuum of care for every stage of recovery: residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. The multidisciplinary clinical team utilizes a trauma-informed, holistic approach that helps restore physical health, repair the relationship with food, establish a positive body image, and teach healthy coping skills for sustained recovery. Eating Disorder Solutions is committed to clients' ongoing success, offering a treatment guarantee, extensive aftercare planning services, and lifelong alumni support. For more information about Eating Disorder Solutions, call 888-458-2994 or visit https://eatingdisordersolutions.com/.

