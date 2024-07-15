Eating Disorder Solutions Opens Doors to Enriching Internship Opportunities in Weatherford, TX

"We offer a supportive learning environment where students can gain valuable insights and practical skills that will prepare them for a professional career in behavioral health and related fields," said Nicole Sallee, Clinical Director. Post this

"Our eating disorder internship program is designed to provide college students with a rich and immersive experience in the field of eating disorder treatment," said Nicole Salle, Clinical Director. "We offer a supportive learning environment where students can gain valuable insights and practical skills that will prepare them for a professional career in behavioral health and related fields."

The internship program welcomes master's level students in social work, human services, psychology, and all associated disciplines. Although prior experience in eating disorder treatment is not mandatory, applicants are encouraged to exhibit a keen interest in evidence-based practices and a dedication to personal and professional development.

"Our program is tailored to meet the individual needs of each student, providing comprehensive training that covers all aspects of care, from intake assessments to treatment planning to discharge preparation," Nicole Sallee added. "Participants can expect to receive 6-8 hours per week of supervision and didactics, offering a well-rounded learning experience under the guidance of our experienced team."

Over the years, Eating Disorder Solutions has mentored students from across the nation, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields. Through the internship program, students have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals struggling with eating disorders while honing their professional skills in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Kelsie Stafford, an alum of the internship program, shared her experience, saying, "I was able to work alongside experienced staff members who made learning and asking questions easy. It was clearly evident everyone genuinely cared about the clients, from the clinical staff to the chef and recovery coaches. The clients truly warmed my heart, and I am so thankful to have learned as much from them as I did from the team members. This was my favorite placement from my entire substance abuse and social work program and I'm grateful that I was able to spend my final four months with such an inspiring group of people. I will never forget it!"

For college students interested in applying for the eating disorder internship program or learning more about opportunities at Eating Disorder Solutions, please visit the website or contact our team at [email protected].

About Eating Disorder Solutions:

Eating Disorder Solutions provides personalized eating disorder treatment in a homelike setting for adults of all genders struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and other types of disordered eating. With individualized programs to match the unique needs of clients, Eating Disorder Solutions offers a seamless continuum of care for every stage of recovery: residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. The multidisciplinary clinical team utilizes a trauma-informed, holistic approach that helps restore physical health, repair the relationship with food, establish a positive body image, and teach healthy coping skills for sustained recovery. Eating Disorder Solutions is committed to clients' ongoing success, offering a treatment guarantee, extensive aftercare planning services, and lifelong alumni support. For more information about Eating Disorder Solutions, call 888-458-2994 or visit https://eatingdisordersolutions.com/.

Connect with us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eatingdisordersolutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eatingdisordersolutions/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eatingdisordersolutions

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eating-disorder-solutions/

Media Contact

Amy Bernard, Eating Disorder Solutions, 1 888-458-2994, [email protected], https://eatingdisordersolutions.com/

SOURCE Eating Disorder Solutions