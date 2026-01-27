Eating Europe Marks 15th Anniversary by Funding 15,000 Meals for World Central Kitchen

With every booking in 2026, Eating Europe will contribute World Central Kitchen's work providing nourishing meals in humanitarian, climate, and community crises

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eating Europe, the food tour company known for connecting guests with local communities through food, today announced a year-long fundraising commitment to benefit World Central Kitchen (WCK) in honor of its 15th anniversary. In 2026, Eating Europe will help support the equivalent of 15,000 meals through donations to WCK, based on $5 helping to provide one meal, with a contribution made for every booking throughout the year.

For 15 years, Eating Europe has celebrated the people behind the plate—homegrown food makers, family-run businesses, and neighborhood institutions that keep culinary traditions alive. This anniversary initiative underscores a belief that has always been central to the brand: food is not only culture, it's care. When people are facing upheaval, a warm meal becomes more than sustenance—it offers dignity, comfort, and reassurance that people are not facing hardship alone.

"Fifteen years ago, I set out to tell the most honest stories of a place through food," said Kenny Dunn, Founder and CEO of Eating Europe. "This anniversary felt like the moment to turn that belief outward, because feeding people is one of the simplest, most powerful ways to care for a community. We're proud that every 2026 booking will help benefit World Central Kitchen's work bringing fresh meals to people facing crisis."

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. WCK's model centers on quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, by activating local restaurants, food trucks, and emergency kitchens, while also investing in impacted communities by purchasing locally and working alongside community leaders. To date, WCK has served more than 600 million nourishing meals around the world.

"Support from communities and companies helps fuel our ability to show up with the urgency of now," said Matt Tripsas, Director of Community Fundraising. "Every contribution helps us provide fresh meals to people facing unimaginable circumstances."

How the 15th Anniversary Fundraising Commitment Works

Every booking in 2026 commits a meal to benefit World Central Kitchen

$5 helps provide one meal, and Eating Europe's goal is to support the equivalent of 15,000 meals in 2026

Additional donations can be made directly to WCK's mission to provide fresh meals in response to crises and propel positive impact

Eating Europe will highlight the initiative throughout its anniversary year across its tours and digital channels, sharing stories that celebrate the connective power of food and the impact a meal can make when it matters most.

For more information, visit eatingeurope.com/wck.

About Eating Europe

Founded in 2011, Eating Europe has welcomed more than 50,000 guests annually on immersive food tours that celebrate local culture through cuisine. Operating in over 19 cities and expanding, Eating Europe partners with local chefs, artisans, and small businesses to deliver authentic and sustainable travel experiences that go beyond the guidebook.

About World Central Kitchen

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises. Applying our model of quick action, leveraging local resources, and adapting in real time, WCK has served more than 600 million nourishing meals around the world.

When disaster strikes, WCK's Relief Team mobilizes with the urgency of now to start cooking and serving meals to people in need. By partnering with organizations on the ground and activating a network of local restaurants, food trucks, and emergency kitchens, WCK serves comforting meals to survivors of disasters quickly and effectively. To support regional economies, WCK prioritizes purchasing local ingredients to cook with or distribute directly to families in need.

We know that good food provides not only nourishment, but also comfort and hope, especially in times of crisis. Learn more at wck.org

