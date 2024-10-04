Eat'n Park Hospitality Group Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 200 America's Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

Being a Most Loved Workplace in America is about the dedication, passion, and love our team members have for our shared purpose: creating a smile. Post this

"At Eat'n Park Hospitality Group, we always say our team members are our secret sauce, from our operators and culinarians to everyone working behind the scenes at our Corporate Support Center. That secret sauce is essential to our success," said Carsen Ruperto, Chief People Officer, Eat'n Park Hospitality Group. "Being a Most Loved Workplace in America is about the dedication, passion, and love our team members have for our shared purpose: creating a smile."

With operations in 14 states, including restaurants and contract dining, Eat'n Park Hospitality Group is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The Eat'n Park Hospitality Group family of brands includes Eat'n Park Restaurants, Parkhurst Dining, Hello Bistro, The Porch, and SmileyCookie.com. More than 800 team members are part of the company's Quarter Century Club, a distinguished group of active and retired team members who have worked for the company for 25 years or more.

This year's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list measured five critical areas to gauge employee sentiment, including how positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the company.

In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to those five critical areas.

This marks the fourth annual Most Loved Workplace® list. This year, the list has expanded to the Top 200, reflecting companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces employees love.

"It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected. We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow," said Newsweek's Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper.

For the full list of the 2024 America's Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit the Newsweek website.

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

About Eat'n Park Hospitality Group

Eat'n Park Hospitality Group is a portfolio of foodservice concepts focused on personalized dining and creating smiles. Family-owned since 1949 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, ENPHG is celebrating 75 years of hospitality. At the heart of ENPHG is our team members, who are committed to taking care of our guests and providing exceptional meals. The ENPHG family of brands includes Eat'n Park Restaurants, Hello Bistro, The Porch, Parkhurst Dining, and SmileyCookie.com.

As part of its commitment to being a good neighbor, ENPHG is proud to reinvest 5% of its pretax earnings in initiatives that enhance the communities it serves across 14 states, in addition to raising over $12 million for local children's hospitals. Visit www.enphospitality.com to learn more.

