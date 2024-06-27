Eaton & Associates Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Preparing for the Future of Cybersecurity

"Cybersecurity threats have changed the IT industry. Every IT services provider needs to be prepared. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone in our 35-year history," John Eaton, CEO of Eaton & Associates. Post this

"Cybersecurity threats have changed the IT industry. Every IT services provider needs to be prepared. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone in our 35-year history, underscoring our commitment to cybersecurity and reinforcing the trust our clients place in us," said John Eaton, CEO of Eaton & Associates.

This SOC 2 Type II official attestation not only validates the internal efforts of Eaton & Associates, but also provides clients of the seasoned IT-service provider with assurance that their data is protected by stringent, third-party verified measures.

With over 35 years of building trust in the IT industry, this added layer of confidence reinforces Eaton & Associates' position as a leading technology partner, capable of adapting to changes in the industry and committed to excellence in every aspect of their operations.

About SOC 2 Cybersecurity

Standards Service Organization Control (SOC) is the industry gold-standard for securely managing customer data. It's based on 5 key principles: security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Type II is the more comprehensive assessment, evaluating the effectiveness of organizational controls. To learn more about SOC cybersecurity visit AICPA.

About Eaton & Associates

Eaton & Associates is a leading IT services firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area, supporting clients throughout the Western United States. Eaton & Associates provides comprehensive IT managed services, network engineering, server support, end-user workstation support, and cybersecurity solutions. With dedicated IT project management and ongoing support teams, Eaton & Associates delivers high-quality IT equipment and services that enhance productivity, secure sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide a high return on investment for clients. To learn more about Eaton & Associates services please visit eatonassoc.com.

