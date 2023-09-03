Eaum Yoga and Fitness Opens in Downtown Eau Claire to Provide Wellness for Both the Body and Mind

"We wanted to bring something to Eau Claire that was needed. A place where can cultivating balance and strength in the body and mind. Including a space for mothers and children - with a safe and fun place with their children's needs in mind." Tweet this

In addition to its array of classes, Weiss and Markquart pride themselves on the many upscale features their business brings to the area. Eaum Yoga and Fitness offers a multitude of yoga and fitness classes and convenient childcare, spacious locker rooms for both men and women and a lobby to gather before and after classes, where clients can have a healthy snack and purchase clothing from brands like Lululemon, Manduka, Transparent Labs, Token Jewelry and more.

As Registered Yoga Teachers and Trainers, both Weiss and Markquart bring the experience to provide top-notch instruction to both the advanced and beginner individual.

"We wanted to bring something unique to the Eau Claire Fitness and Yoga Community. Eaum is a place where you can run fast and be still," said Weiss.

Eaum's two studios will provide a variety of classes to meet the needs of clients looking to make positive changes when it comes to their fitness and state of mind.

"We embrace cultivating a balance in your body and mind," said Weiss. "With two studios you have the option to choose a strength and cardio circuit class, a yoga flow or a heated sculpt."

The owners hope that this grand opening celebration provides a welcoming way for the community to see all the aspects of this new business.

At-A-Glance Eaum Grand Opening Event

What: New Yogi & Fitness Studio

When: Saturday, September 9th 9am to 1pm

Where: 220 Barstow Street Eau Claire, WI

About Euam Yoga and Fitness:

Co-Owned by Registered Yoga Teachers, Taylor Weiss and Malia Markquart, Eaum Yoga and Fitness is a comprehensive wellness business providing both yoga and fitness classes in its' two studios. In addition to its' classes Eaum Yoga and Fitness provides high quality amenities including childcare, open gym time, spacious locker rooms and a lobby featuring nutritious snacks and beverages and high quality athletic gear to purchase. For more information or to register for classes please visit http://www.eaumyoga.com

