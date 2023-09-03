Eaum Yoga and Fitness Opens in Downtown Eau Claire to Provide Wellness for Both the Body and Mind

Co-Owners Malia Markquart and Taylor Weiss will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 9th at their new full-service facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eaum Yoga and Fitness, Eau Claire's newest wellness center announced today plans for its' Grand Opening Celebration from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 9. The business, co-owned by locally-based Registered Yoga Teachers and Trainers, Taylor Weiss and Malia Markquart is located at 220 Barstow Street, Suite 2, in downtown Eau Claire.
The Grand Opening will showcase the many classes and amenities Eaum Yoga and Fitness has to offer. The event will include a Vinyasa class, a HITT Strength and Cardio class, a Sound Bath session and multiple sessions of Sauna and Cold Tub. While all are welcome to this free event, space in all sessions is limited, so reservations are recommended.
In addition to its array of classes, Weiss and Markquart pride themselves on the many upscale features their business brings to the area. Eaum Yoga and Fitness offers a multitude of yoga and fitness classes and convenient childcare, spacious locker rooms for both men and women and a lobby to gather before and after classes, where clients can have a healthy snack and purchase clothing from brands like Lululemon, Manduka, Transparent Labs, Token Jewelry and more.
As Registered Yoga Teachers and Trainers, both Weiss and Markquart bring the experience to provide top-notch instruction to both the advanced and beginner individual.
"We wanted to bring something unique to the Eau Claire Fitness and Yoga Community. Eaum is a place where you can run fast and be still," said Weiss.
Eaum's two studios will provide a variety of classes to meet the needs of clients looking to make positive changes when it comes to their fitness and state of mind.
"We embrace cultivating a balance in your body and mind," said Weiss. "With two studios you have the option to choose a strength and cardio circuit class, a yoga flow or a heated sculpt."
The owners hope that this grand opening celebration provides a welcoming way for the community to see all the aspects of this new business.
At-A-Glance Eaum Grand Opening Event
What: New Yogi & Fitness Studio
When: Saturday, September 9th 9am to 1pm
Where: 220 Barstow Street Eau Claire, WI
About Euam Yoga and Fitness:
Co-Owned by Registered Yoga Teachers, Taylor Weiss and Malia Markquart, Eaum Yoga and Fitness is a comprehensive wellness business providing both yoga and fitness classes in its' two studios. In addition to its' classes Eaum Yoga and Fitness provides high quality amenities including childcare, open gym time, spacious locker rooms and a lobby featuring nutritious snacks and beverages and high quality athletic gear to purchase. For more information or to register for classes please visit http://www.eaumyoga.com
